Samsung expands Bixby service to over 200 markets

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that its Bixby voice assistant is now available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, including Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom and United States.The Siri-like service is available on the company’s Galaxy smartphones in English and Korean. Users can customize Bixby by assigning Quick Commands, custom voice commands that prompt the smartphone to perform a series of functions, rather than saying them one by one.Samsung said it plans to continue expanding Bixby’s service to additional countries, and increase its capabilities in terms of languages, devices, features and third-party apps.By Seo Ji-eun