HMM’s cargo processing at Busan port reaches record

Hyundai Merchant Marine, Korea’s top shipping company, said Tuesday that its cargo processing at the Port of Busan, the largest port in the country, jumped 93 percent in July from a year earlier, hitting a record high.HMM processed 167,018 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo through the port last month, the second-largest volume after Maersk. The total includes 81,300 TEUs of imports and exports, an increase of 64 percent year on year, and 85,717 TEUs of transit cargo, up 133 percent.In the first seven months of the year, HMM handled a total of 1.01 million TEUs, nearing last year’s 1.16 million TEUs in total. The company estimates cargo processing could reach 1.8 million TEUs this year. YONHAP