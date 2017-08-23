Mexican Embassy says diplomat will cooperate

The Mexican Embassy in Seoul said Monday its diplomat, who is accused of sexual assault, will cooperate with the police investigation.The military attache allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee at the embassy on three occasions between June of last year and January.He had defied two previous police orders to show up for questioning and returned to his country.The embassy said he is currently in Seoul.“The involved officer is in Korea with the willingness to cooperate with the local authorities towards the resolution of the case,” it said in a press release.“Mexican authorities will monitor the situation closely in coordination with their Korean counterparts.” Yonhap