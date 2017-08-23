Sports Briefs

GOLFHot-shot amateur Choi Hye-jin has achieved a new career high in the women’s world golf rankings, just days before turning professional.Choi moved up three spots to No. 22 in the latest rankings. Choi, who turns 18 on Wednesday, won the Bogner MBN Ladies Open on the KLPGA Tour on Sunday, becoming the first amateur in 18 years to win twice in one season.Choi will turn pro on Thursday and her first event will be the KLPGA Tour’s Hanwha Finance Classic starting Aug. 31.YonhapBASEBALLChoo Shin-soo had a multi-hit game to lead the team to a 5-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium on Monday.Choo appeared as the Rangers’ second designated hitter and was two-for-four with one RBI and a run. Not only was this Choo’s sixth multi hit game this month, he has also shown significant improvement in his batting average over the month, at 0.313, when compared to his seasonal batting average at 0.259.By Kang Yoo-rim