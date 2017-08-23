Dark chasers and diversity (국문)

As I researched the total solar eclipse that passed over the United States on Aug. 21, I learned about “dark chasers,” a group of people who are willing to travel at all costs to observe the phenomenon. They will go anywhere in the United States, Asia or the middle of the ocean to experience the shadow of the Moon obscuring the light of the Sun.
Jay Pasachoff has experienced 65 eclipses. He first saw one on his honeymoon in 1974. His wife, Naomi, has seen 39 eclipses. The astronomer at Williams College in Massachusetts says that he feels a kind of primitive excitement watching the world turn dark.
Kate Russo is a psychologist and first spotted an eclipse on the coast of France in 1999. After seeing the second one in her life in Madagascar, Africa, in 2001, her travel itinerary for the next two years was set based on the eclipse calendar. After chasing 10 eclipses for nearly 20 years, she has experienced only 22 minutes of total eclipse, when the disk of the Sun is fully shadowed by the Moon.
For those who chase total eclipses, clear weather is the best present nature can offer. After flying thousands of miles, these hunters cannot witness the Sun turning dark on a rainy or cloudy day. But they don’t give up. In such cases, they chip in to rent a plane and go beyond the clouds.
These “dark chasers” show that American society is a melting pot of diversity.
Before the latest total eclipse, the “dark chasers” received some media attention. They made various media appearances to share their excitement about witnessing this breathtaking natural phenomenon. They seem to consider such activities some form of personal duty to educate the next generation of their kind.
If these people lived in Seoul, what would people around them think? They are likely to be considered lazy folk who slack off at their jobs and focus on something useless, or rich kids who are wasting their money on a silly hobby. Many Koreans find it hard to understand spending money on something that has no financial gain.
Since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, white supremacy and neo-Nazism are being given attention. However, American society still recognizes diversity in its values, and when it comes to diversity, it is healthier than Korean society.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 22, Page 30
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
‘어둠을 쫓는 사람(Dark Chaser).’
지난 21일(현지시간) 미국 대륙을 서에서 동으로 관통하는 99년 만의 일식 현상을 취재하면서 알게 됐다. 달이 태양을 완전히 가리는 개기일식 현상을 관측할 수 있는 곳이라면 만사 제쳐놓고 비행기와 버스에 올라타는 한 무리의 사람들이 있다는 것을. 미국이든 아시아든 바다 한가운데든 가리지 않고 이동해 해가 달에 먹혀 갑작스레 천지가 어두워지는 현상을 즐기는 사람들이다.
제이 파사초프는 일식 현상을 65차례 경험했다. 1974년 신혼여행 길에 우연히 마주친 일식의 매력에 푹 빠진 결과다. 그의 아내 나오미 또한 39차례의 일식 현장에 다녀본 경험이 있다. 매사추세츠주 윌리엄스대학에서 천문학을 가르치는 파사초프는 “전 세계가 갑자기 어두워지는 현상을 바라보면 원초적인 흥분을 느끼게 된다”고 말했다.
임상심리학자로 일하는 케이트 루소는 1999년 프랑스 해안에서 첫 일식 현상을 목격했다. 2001년 아프리카 마다가스카르에서 생애 두 번째 일식을 본 뒤 “일식 예정일과 지도를 앞으로 20년간 나의 여행일정표로 삼았다”고 당당하게 얘기했다. 지금까지 20년 가까이 10차례 정도 일식 현상을 쫓아다녔는데, 완벽하게 태양을 가린 개기일식을 경험한 시간은 딱 22분이었다.
개기일식이 있는 곳이면 어김없이 나타나는 이들에게 당일의 쾌청한 날씨는 하늘이 주는 끝장 선물이다. 수천㎞를 날아왔는데 비가 오거나 구름이 잔뜩 끼면 태양이 까맣게 변하는 장면을 볼 수 없어 속이 타들어간다. 그래도 이들에게 포기란 없다. 이럴 경우 십시일반 돈을 모아 경비행기를 빌려 구름 위로 올라가는 선택도 서슴지 않는다.
‘다크 체이서’는 미국 사회가 다양성에 기반하면서 다양한 가치가 녹아 있는 ‘멜팅 폿(Melting Pot)’이라는 사실의 한 단면을 보여준다. 이번 일식을 앞두고 다크 체이서들은 충분한 대접과 관심을 받았다. 개기일식의 숨막히는 순간에서 오는 즐거움을 얘기해 달라는 아우성에 이런저런 방송 프로그램에 출연하느라 바쁜 나날을 보냈다. 이런 활동을 후배 ‘다크 체이서’를 양성하기 위한 의무로 여기는 듯했다.
만약에 이들 ‘다크 체이서’가 서울에 살았다면 주변 사람들에게 어떤 인상을 심었을까. 하라는 일은 안 하고 엉뚱한 데 관심을 쏟는 베짱이, 또는 물려받은 재산이 많아 주체하지 못하는 철부지 갑부로 비쳤을 가능성이 크다. 돈이 안 되는데 돈 들여 보러 다니는 것을 도통 이해하지 못하는 사람들이 우리 주변에는 적지 않기 때문이다.
도널드 트럼프 대통령의 취임 이후 백인우월주의와 신나치주의가 꿈틀대고 있다. 그렇지만 미국에는 여전히 다양한 가치를 인정하는 풍토가 잔존하고 있어, 다양성 면에서 우리 사회보다 확실히 건강한 편이다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원