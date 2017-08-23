Break the food chain (국문)
이번엔 '농피아'… 검찰 수사로 그 질긴 먹이사슬을 끊어내라
Aug 23,2017
What shocked and upset consumers most from the unprecedented egg scandal was that many of the yields from farms certified by the state as “environmentally friendly” contained pesticide residues. Of 52 farms discovered to have overused pesticides beyond accepted levels, 31 were environmentally friendly. Eggs from two environmentally friendly farms contained dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), a pesticide banned in Korea since 1979 because it is highly toxic.
At the heart of the problem was the revolving-door practice where retired officials from the agriculture ministry found jobs in private certification agencies that did the work on behalf of the government.
Every major accident involved collusion between bureaucrats and enterprises behind it. The sinking of the Sewol ferry was attributed to the granting of illegal ship renovation and train accidents also had some kind of collusive connection between former bureaucrats and the industry. The conniving ties between the public and private sector have long threatened the safety and competitiveness of Korean people and economy.
The law restricting hiring of retired government officials in related corporate fields since 2015 somewhat helped curb the practice. But officials from state-invested and umbrella institutions still found jobs in related industries easily.
Some say it is inevitable since the industry requires bureaucratic expertise. But their expertise was used incorrectly. Most of the environmentally-friendly farms hired officials from the agricultural ministry’s umbrella institution to get approval for the quality of their produce. Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon ordered a thorough investigation to track down the connection, and the agricultural ministry vowed to follow up on the move.
But the case must not end in a makeshift action. The prosecution too must embark on an investigation. The government must come up with more fundamental solutions to root out the deeply seated collusive supply chain among state regulators and industries.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 22, Page 30
이번 살충제 계란 파문에서 소비자들이 가장 충격을 받은 건 친환경 인증 계란에서 무더기로 살충제 성분이 발견됐다는 사실이었다. 농약 기준치를 초과한 농장 52개 중 31개가 친환경이었고, 발견된 살충제 성분만 8개다. 게다가 치명적 맹독성 물질로 1979년부터 사용이 금지된 DDT 성분이 검출된 농장도 역시 친환경 인증 농장이다. 이런 참담한 결과의 뒤편에선 이번에도 친환경인증을 총괄하는 농림축산식품부 산하 국립농산물품질관리원 출신들이 민간인증기관에 대거 재취업하면서 부실 인증으로 이어졌다는 ‘농피아’ 의혹이 제기됐다.
대형 사고·사건 뒤에 ‘관피아(관료+마피아)’가 등장하는 광경은 이제 낯설지도 않다. 세월호 사고 당시 ‘해피아’, 지하철 사고에선 ‘철피아’ 등 각종 ‘X피아’의 적폐는 우리의 안전을 위협하고 경쟁력을 갉아먹는 최대 해악으로 꼽혔다. 이에 2015년 관피아 방지법이 발효되면서 고위급 퇴직 공무원의 산하기관 취업이 대폭 제한됐다. 그러나 산하기관 출신들의 민간행은 이어졌다. 이번 농피아도 농관원 출신들의 민간 취업에서 문제가 발생한 것이다.
일각에선 전문성을 거론한다. 하지만 그들의 전문성은 제도를 엄밀하게 시행해 식탁안전을 지키는 데에 활용되지 못했다. 오히려 이번 농약이 검출된 친환경 농장 상당수가 농관원 출신이 재취업한 민간업체의 인증 농가였다는 점에서 규제 부서와 민간업체 유착의 고리 역할을 한 게 아니냐는 의혹이 더욱 설득력 있게 들린다. 이낙연 총리도 농피아에 대한 철저한 조사를 지시했고, 농식품부도 감사를 약속했다.
그러나 이번처럼 관피아 방지법 이후에도 여전히 농피아가 도처에서 맹위를 떨치는 게 불편한 현실이다. 이번에도 소나기만 피하고 보자는 식의 대증처방으로 끝난다면 우리 사회엔 미래가 없다. 검찰이 철저한 수사에 나서야 한다. 그리고 규제부서-민간의 이토록 질긴 먹이사슬을 어떻게 끊어낼 것인지 정부의 대답을 듣고 싶다.