Putin can help (국문)

President Moon Jae-in embarks on a trip to Vladivostok, the capital city of Primorsky Krai, or the maritime province in Russia’s Far East, from Sept. 6 -7 to attend the Eastern Economic Forum. Moon will make a keynote speech at the forum and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a summit. As it is Moon’s second meeting with Putin after one at the Group of 20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, we hope it will be a comfortable meeting between the two leaders.
Moon’s visit to Vladivostok carries great significance, because it offers an opportunity to help ease heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. If Moon is able to take advantage of the meeting to address the increasing North Korean nuclear threat, he may be able to help South Korea find a way out of its current impasse. Amid heated exchanges of threats, North Korea and the United States are teetering on the brink of war on the peninsula. However, China still appears to be reluctant to put maximum pressure on North Korea, citing its blood ties with its ally, while engaging in methodical trade retaliations against South Korea for its decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield, which is aimed at safeguarding South Korea from North Korean missile attacks.
Under such circumstances, Russia could serve as a strategic lever. As members of the Peace Odyssey — organized by the JoongAng Ilbo last year to find ways to achieve peace on the peninsula together with experts from various fields — saw in their visit to Far Eastern Federal University, their Russian counterparts did not show any bias toward South and North Korea. They urged South Korea to have dialogue with North Korea as soon as possible rather than confront each other. Russians maintain such a position based on their firm belief that their economic relations with South Korea can improve only when the Korean Peninsula is stabilized.
Russia has been sending an invitation to foreign capital to help develop its Far East, an underdeveloped region with a very small population. Despite Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s proposal of large-scale investment in the Far East to get its northern territories back, no substantial progress has been made due to Russia’s resentment of Japan’s offer.
Moon must urge Russia to pressure Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table after promising to Moscow full-fledged economic cooperation. At the same time, South Korea must prepare for the arrival of the Far East era of Russia by aggressively participating in the development of its maritime province. We hope Moon finds a breakthrough that can help reduce the heightened tension on the peninsula through a summit with Putin.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 23, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 다음달 6~7일 러시아 연해주의 핵심도시 블라디보스토크를 방문한다. 이곳에서 열리는 동방경제포럼에 참석해 기조연설을 하고 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령을 만나 한·러 정상회담도 가질 예정이다. 양국 정상의 만남은 지난달 7일 독일 함부르크 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 이후 두 번째다. 초면이 아닌 만큼 훨씬 편안한 만남이 될 수 있을 것이다.
문 대통령의 이번 방문은 잘만 활용하면 다목적 효과를 기대할 수 있다는 점에서 의미가 크다. 우선 북핵 사태로 긴장감이 고조된 한반도에 평화 만들기의 물꼬를 트는 계기가 될 수 있다. 북·미가 최고조로 대립하는 가운데 중국은 북한 압박에는 소극적이면서 오히려 한국에 대해서는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 보복을 가하고 있다.
이런 상황에서 러시아는 전략적 지렛대가 될 수 있다. 지난해 각계 전문가가 참석한 중앙일보 평화오디세이 일행이 블라디보스토크 극동연방대에서 만난 러시아 전문가들은 남북에 대한 선입견이 없었다. 이들은 “제발 대립하지 말고 어서 대화에 나서라”고 했다. 러시아가 이런 입장을 보이는 것은 한반도가 안정돼야 러시아가 바라는 한국과의 경제협력도 가능하다고 보고 있기 때문이다.
러시아는 인구가 적어 경제가 낙후한 극동지역 활성화를 위해 해외자본에 강력한 러브콜을 보내왔다. 아베 신조 일본 총리는 북방영토 반환을 겨냥해 대규모 러시아 투자 계획을 제시해 왔지만 러시아가 부담을 느껴 진척이 없다. 문 대통령은 블라디보스토크의 ‘동방을 지배하라’는 말뜻 그대로 블라디보스토크의 정치경제학적 활용 가치를 선점할 필요가 있다. 러시아와 협력할 부분이 있으면 함으로써 러시아가 북한을 협상 테이블로 나오게 하고, 러시아가 추진 중인 연해주 개발에 참여해 러시아의 극동시대를 대비해야 한다. 문 대통령의 이번 방문이 꽉 막힌 한반도 국면의 돌파구를 만드는 계기가 되길 바란다.