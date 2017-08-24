Hyundai Motor plans pickup truck for U.S. market

Hyundai Motor is pushing forward with a plan to develop pickup trucks for the U.S. market, CNBC reported Tuesday, a move by the company to crack open a highly brand-loyal segment.According to the report, Hyundai’s executives in the United States were told to go ahead with the development of a pickup truck in a strong indication that it will eventually be marketed in the United States.Hyundai is likely to use the pickup concept vehicle Santa Cruz, unveiled at the Detroit Motor Show in 2015, as the base of the development.In an interview with Reuters, Michael O’Brien, vice president of Hyundai’s U.S. unit, confirmed that the Seoul headquarters accepted his request to develop a pickup truck. Hyundai’s dealers have been pressing the company to invest more aggressively in SUVs and trucks to make up for the weakening market for sedans. YONHAP