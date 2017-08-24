LG to launch Signature range in UAE, Australia

LG Electronics said Wednesday it will release its premium home appliances in more overseas markets, starting with the United Arab Emirates and Australia this month.The tech giant said the Signature home appliances will reach out to Russia in September and Italy in October as well, eventually to around 10 new countries by the end of this year.In line with the move, LG said it hosted a showcase event in Dubai on Tuesday, inviting business partners to promote high-end features of the Signature products.LG Electronics first released the Signature products in March last year, and gradually expanded its market by hitting shelves in 30 countries.“We will release our LG Signature products in more countries down the road to promote the distinctive and premium values of the products to global consumers,” LG Electronics said. YONHAP