The strength of chemicals (국문)

Swiss chemist Paul Müller was looking for effective pesticide and discovered a “miracle weapon” in 1939. It was a compound first synthesized in 1874 by a German chemist but was not in use. Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT) is a colorless, tasteless and odorless insecticide that is effective even when insects don’t consume it. Contact with DDT over-stimulates the nerve system and kills insects. It can also be mass-produced at a cheap price.
Just in time, World War II broke out, and the U.S. forces used DDT in mass. DDT was very effective in killing insects that cause infectious disease. When the U.S. forces occupied Naples in 1943, DDT was sprayed on the locals and eliminated typhus, which used to spread every winter. When the notorious concentration camps in Germany were liberated, the first thing the U.S. forces did was spray DDT.
After the war, DDT was sprinkled around the world. Thanks to DDT, malaria and typhus outbreaks tapered off. Müller was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1948.
However, through the 1950s and 60s, DDT’s effectiveness began to dwindle. Mosquitos, lice and mites became resistant to DDT. Also, it was found that DDT chemicals were stored in the body fat of fish and mammals. DDT is responsible for the near extinction of the bald eagle as it causes thinning of the egg shell and unfertilized eggs.
Rachel Carson published “Silent Spring” in 1962, exposing how DDT kills all insects and ruins the ecosystem, threatening the survival of mankind. As a result, DDT was banned, starting with the United States in 1972. DDT became a prohibited chemical in 1979 in Korea.
At the height of the ongoing egg crisis, DDT has been found in eggs produced in two farms in North Gyeongsang province. The amount is small, and the two farms are located in former orchards, so it is presumed that DDT which had been use for agricultural purposes remained.
DDT does not exist in nature and is not biodegradable by microorganisms. Forty-five years have passed since DDT was banned in the United States, but DDT can still be found in human bodies.
The “miracle weapon” has left a deep shadow. The pesticide was effective but left a long-lasting impact. As the humidifier disinfectant crisis has shown, chemical substances should be used prudently.
JoongAng Ilbo, , Aug. 22, Page 31
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
1939년 효과적인 살충제를 찾던 스위스의 화학자 파울 뮐러가 '기적의 살충제'를 발견했다. 1874년 독일 화학자에 의해 합성됐지만 별로 활용되지 않았던 디클로로디페닐트리클로로에탄, 곧 DDT였다. 무색무취한 이 물질은 곤충이 먹지 않아도 효과를 발휘했다. 접촉만으로 신경계를 과잉 흥분시켜 경련과 함께 즉사시켰기 때문이다. 싼값에 대량 생산도 가능했다.
때마침 제2차 세계대전이 시작됐다. 미군은 대량으로 DDT를 사용했다. 효과 만점이었다. 모기와 이처럼 전염병을 옮기던 곤충이 즉시 말살됐다. 1943년 나폴리를 점령한 미군은 전 시민에게 DDT를 뿌려 겨울마다 유행하던 발진티푸스를 근절했다. 독일의 악명 높은 수용소들을 해방시켰을 때 미군이 처음 한 일도 DDT 살포였다. 전쟁이 끝난 뒤 DDT는 전 세계에 뿌려졌다. DDT의 대량 살포와 동시에 말라리아와 티푸스는 급감했다. 뮐러는 이 공으로 1948년 노벨상을 받았다.
하지만 50년대와 60년대를 지나며 DDT의 약발이 떨어지기 시작했다. DDT의 독성에 내성을 갖춘 모기와 이·빈대가 등장했다. 아울러 DDT가 어류와 포유류의 지방층에 축적된다는 사실이 발견됐다. 미국의 국조인 대머리독수리는 DDT 독성으로 거의 멸종 상태에 이르렀다. 알껍데기가 얇아져 쉽게 깨지고 무정란을 낳는 일도 많아졌기 때문이다. 레이철 카슨은 62년 유명한 『침묵의 봄』을 펴내 DDT가 모든 곤충을 죽여 생태계를 허물어뜨리고 있으며 인류의 생존조차 위협하고 있다고 고발했다. 이 결과 72년 미국을 시작으로 DDT는 서서히 퇴출되기 시작했다. 우리나라에선 79년 사용금지 약물이 됐다.
달걀 파동이 한창인 가운데 경북의 두 농가에서 생산된 계란에서 DDT가 검출됐다. 미량인 데다 두 곳 모두 예전 과수원 터여서 농업용으로 살포된 게 남아 있는 것으로 추정된다. DDT는 원래 자연에 존재하는 물질이 아니어서 미생물이 분해하지 못한다. 반감기도 최대 24년으로 길다. 사용이 금지된 지 45년이 지난 미국에서도 아직 인체에서 DDT가 검출될 정도다. '기적의 살충제'가 드리운 그늘이 이렇게 깊다. 효과는 빨라도 후유증이 오래간다. 가습기 살균제 사태에서 보듯, 화학물질은 함부로 사용할 일이 아니다.
나현철 논설위원