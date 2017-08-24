A clear message (국문)
모든 전략 자산 지원하겠다는 미군 의지 돋보인다
Aug 24,2017
Top U.S. military officials vowed to provide the U.S. forces in South Korea with “all strategic capabilities,” including a missile defense system, to ensure all possible deterrence options against North Korea. On Tuesday, they reaffirmed a commitment to military readiness and regular joint military drills to contain North Korea in a rare synchronized visit and press conference by a group of U.S. commanders, including Adm. Harry Harris, chief of the Hawaii-based Pacific Command; Strategic Command chief Gen. John Hyten; and Missile Defense Agency Director Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, at Osan Air base.
Hyten said his Strategic Command is committed to providing the U.S. Forces Korea with “all strategic capabilities.” Harris emphasized that “credible combat power” and options would be ready to support diplomatic efforts to solve the North Korean weapons issue.
Their rare gathering in Seoul and chorus of confident assurances on the security alliance with South Korea comes as North Korea has become as unpredictable and provocative than ever. After testing two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July and threatening to fire four mid-range missiles around the U.S. territory of Guam, Pyongyang issued another warning of “catastrophic consequences” for Seoul and Washington going ahead with their annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian military drill in South Korea.
North Korea has uploaded a video on YouTube showing its simulation of an attack on Guam. Under such a volatile situation, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could order a surprise attack at any time as he is reportedly to have discreetly visited the North Korean frontline unit in Yeoncheon just 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) away from South Korea’s position on the demilitarized zone.
CNN has dispatched a number of journalists to South Korea to cover the brewing crisis. Three U.S. military bigwigs have flown to Seoul and given a symbolic joint press conference at the Osan base, the U.S. Air Force base close to the North and home to the U.S. Patriot missile defense system. Their presence raised alarm about a real war operation. “We hope and we work for a diplomatic solution to the challenge presented by Kim Jong-un,” Harris said. “A strong diplomatic effort backed by a strong military effort is key.”
The show of force is aimed at bringing Pyongyang to the negotiating table. Pyongyang must read the message clearly and accurately.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 23, Page 30
한반도 유사시 실제 작전을 책임질 미군 핵심 수뇌부가 강력한 대북 경고 메시지를 발신한 것은 높이 평가할 만하다. 존 하이튼 미 전략사령관은 어제 오산기지에서 “북한의 도발을 억제하기 위해 미국 전략사령부가 갖고 있는 모든 자산을 한반도에 제공할 것”이라고 밝혔다. 해리 해리스 태평양사령관도 “동맹을 방어할 충분한 준비 태세를 갖추고 있다”고 역설했다. 북한이 도발할 경우 강력한 응징이 따를 것이니 상황을 오판하지 말라는 충고가 담겨 있는 것이다.
북한의 도발은 예측 불가다. 최근 한반도 정세가 잠시 숨 고르기에 들어갔다는 분석이 있지만 지난 18개월 동안 28번이나 도발한 전과가 있는 북한이 언제 어떤 행태의 도발을 감행할지는 아무도 모르는 일이다. 북한은 19일 괌을 미사일로 위협하는 동영상을 띄운 데 이어 어제는 한·미 방어훈련을 협박하는 발언을 쏟아냈다. 특히 김정은 노동당위원장이 이달 초 중부전선 최전방인 연천 지역의 우리 군 GOP에서 불과 1km밖에 떨어지지 않은 북한군 소초를 비밀리에 왔다 가는 등 기습적인 군사 도발 가능성이 상존하는 게 현실이다.
지금 북 핵·미사일 위기는 CNN 기자 20여 명이 한국에 급파될 정도로 고비를 맞고 있다. 이러한 비상 시기에 전력 증원과 전략무기 전개, 미사일 방어란 3대 핵심 축을 관장하는 미군 실세 3인방이 한 장소, 그것도 북한 탄도미사일을 요격하는 패트리엇 발사대 앞에서 기자회견을 했다는 것은 시사하는 바 적지 않다. 일각에선 실전에 대비한 현지 시찰이 아니냐고 의심하는 소리가 나온다. 그러나 해리스 사령관이 “우선적인 조치는 외교다. 군사력은 외교력을 지원하는 것”이라고 밝혔듯이 미 장성들의 무력 시위는 북한을 압박해 협상 테이블로 이끌어내는 성격이 짙다. 북한은 ‘도발은 자멸’이라는 말을 잊지 말고 속히 대화의 장으로 나서야 할 것이다.