Hosts of JTBC matchmaking show revealed

Comedian Shin Dong-yup and singer Kim Hee-chul are set to appear as MCs on a new matchmaking program from JTBC.Set to begin airing in October, “Perfect on Paper” is a project co-produced by JTBC and Endemol Shine Group from the Netherlands.The new program will take a different approach to matchmaking through analysis and statistics from data experts, differing from older shows that emphasized qualifications.Shin has a long career as the host of various entertainment and variety shows.Kim is a member of S.M. Entertainment’s boy group Super Junior, and has made a career in entertainment taking part in varying activities such as being a radio jockey and MC for variety shows.“Perfect on Paper” opened a Facebook page seeking volunteers wishing to appear on the aptitude-oriented matchmaking show.By Bae Seung-hoon