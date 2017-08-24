China strategy needed (국문)

In 2007 — 15 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China — the two nations enjoyed robust diplomatic and economic ties. Eight years later, Chinese leaders called their South Korean counterparts “partners.” Relations advanced to the level at which local pundits even warned against our overreliance on China in trade.
But the icy ties between Seoul and Beijing these days are perfectly symbolized by both governments’ decision to separately hold scaled-down events in Seoul and Beijing to commemorate the 25th anniversary today.
The chill set in after China vehemently opposed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield in South Korea. Despite Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s urge in 2014 to enhance the relationship to a “mature strategic cooperation partnership,” reality points in the opposite direction.
Can the ties be thawed? A plethora of security analysts don’t think so. While Seoul says the Thaad battery is aimed at defending against any missile attack by Pyongyang, Beijing insists it is deployed to spy on China and prevent its growing power. Beijing simply does not want to listen to Seoul’s frank explanations at all.
Military analysts say China’s external strategy is to build up its clout. In the past, China approved of U.S. Forces in South Korea because of their positive role in deterring the North’s provocations, but not anymore. Beijing considers the U.S. forces as a security burden due to its growing conviction that the Korean Peninsula should be under its influence.
We hardly expect the conflict over Thaad to be resolved quickly. That means friction could be repeated over and over as the geopolitical power dynamics undergo a drastic shift in the region. That calls for a dramatic change in our strategy with China, given its amazing transformation into a global superpower aspiring to deeply influence a new international order.
A mighty China poses a daunting challenge to South Korea: How to react when Beijing behaves offensively, as exemplified by its relentless retaliations over the Thaad deployment? The standards should be our national interests. However, without a domestic consensus on how to maintain our interests, we cannot deal with China down the road. At the same time, we must keep our national integrity as well by confronting China at some points and negotiating with it at others. We must take on this challenge to survive in the 21st century.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 24, Page 30
급격한 부상 따라 공세적으로 변한 중국
한국을 대하는 입장 달라지며 거칠어져
우리로선 국익과 자존의 새 대중 전략 필요
“그대 안에 내가 있고, 내 속에 당신이 있네”. 한·중 수교 15주년을 맞았던 10년 전 많이 유행한 시구다. 이태 전엔 한국이 중국에 기울었다는 신조어 ‘중국경사론(中國傾斜論)’이 등장했다. 중국에선 한국을 한솥밥을 먹는 친구란 뜻의 ‘훠반(伙伴, 동반자)’이라 불렀다. 그렇게 가깝던 한·중 관계가 오늘 수교 25주년을 맞았지만 냉랭하기 짝이 없다. 수교 당일 러시아로 향한 강경화 외교부 장관의 행보가 찬바람 휑한 양국 관계의 현주소를 대변한다. 수교 행사를 따로 열기로 한 데 따른 것이다. 오늘 서울과 베이징에서 각기 기념식이 열린다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계의 한반도 배치에 화나고 삐친 중국의 마음이 이런 식으로 표출되고 있는 것이다. 2014년 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 방한해 ‘성숙한’ 전략적 협력동반자 관계를 맺자고 역설했지만 현실은 ‘미숙한’ 관계를 적나라하게 드러내고 있을 뿐이다.
사드 갈등을 풀면 한·중이 예전의 친밀함을 되찾을 수 있을까. 안타깝게도 많은 전문가들이 고개를 가로젓는다. 한국은 사드를 북핵 위협 대비용이라 말하지만 중국은 미국의 중국 견제용이라고 맞선다. 우리로선 어안이 벙벙하다. 사드가 중국에 위협이 되지 않음을 기술적으로 설명하려 하지만 중국은 들으려 하지 않는다. 왜? 다른 계산이 있기 때문이란 분석이 나온다. 덩치가 부쩍 커진 중국의 대외 전략이 공세적으로 변한 데 따른 결과라는 것이다. 대표적인 예가 주한미군에 대한 중국의 인식 변화다. 수교 초 중국은 주한미군이 북한의 도발을 억제하는 측면이 크다며 긍정적으로 봤다. 그러나 지금은 다르다. 한반도가 중국의 영향권 아래 있어야 한다는 의식이 강해지면서 주한미군을 부담으로 여기기 시작했다.
따라서 이번 사드 갈등이 단기간에 쉽게 풀리기 어렵다는 지적이 많다. 미·중 패권 경쟁 격화 등 한반도를 둘러싼 구조적인 전략 환경이 변하며 사드 갈등 같은 한·중 마찰 또한 일회성이 아니라 반복적으로 일어날 가능성이 크다는 이야기다. 이는 우리에게 새로운 대중 전략을 요구한다. 우선 우리가 직면한 중국이 돈도 없고 기술도 없이 수세적이던 수교 초기 장쩌민의 중국이 아니라 이젠 글로벌 수퍼파워로 부상해 새로운 국제 질서를 쓰고자 공격적인 모습을 보이고 있는 시진핑의 중국이라는 사실부터 인식해야 한다. 그런 중국이 자국의 이익 관철을 위해 이번 사드 보복과 같이 거칠게 나올 때 우리는 과연 어떻게 행동해야 하는가? 우리의 행동을 인도할 잣대가 절실하다. 그리고 그 기준은 마땅히 우리의 국익이 돼야 할 것이다. 그렇다면 우리의 핵심이익이 무엇인지부터 명확하게 설정할 필요가 있다. 여기서 중요한 건 국론 통일이다. 국내 의견이 엇갈려서는 중국을 상대할 수 없기 때문이다. 그 다음엔 자존의 정신으로 중국과 당당하게 맞서되 긴 호흡을 갖고 서두르지 않으면서도 깊이 있게 소통하려는 노력을 기울여야 할 것이다. 그게 수교 25년이 주는 교훈이다.