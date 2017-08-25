Taeyang opens up on latest album: Big Bang singer talks inspiration, beginning his military service soon

[YG ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyang of Big Bang is back with his third studio album “White Night,” after a 3-year hiatus as a solo singer. As soon as the first two singles, “Darling” and “Wake Me Up,” were released on the evening of Aug. 16, they hit No. 1 on iTunes charts in 23 countries and local music charts like Melon and Bugs Music.As the word taeyang means sun in Korea, Taeyang’s albums have all been named in a similar theme - ”Hot,” “Solar” and “Rise.” The latest album, “White Night” refers to a natural phenomenon in which the sun doesn’t set in the evening, in regions above the latitude of 48.5 degrees.It’s been more than 10 years since Big Bang debuted as a rookie group in 2006, and nine years since Taeyang released his first solo mini album, “Hot,” but Taeyang shines just as bright as he ever has. On Aug. 16, when Taeyang met with the press at the D Museum in central Seoul to introduce his new album, he looked relaxed, calm and collected. He spoke candidly about his music, his love life and his teammates in Big Bang.It’s been three years and two months since Taeyang’s last album “Rise,” which stormed the charts with the hit song “Eyes, Nose, Lips.” Just as the name “White Night” alludes to an eerie image of a tranquil landscape, the album’s eight tracks are more subtle and calm than his earlier work.“I’m pleased and happy to have released this album” said Taeyang. “I worked with a different producer this time. So I was able to find a new musical character. It helped me broaden my musical spectrum. It was an opportunity for me to make music that was the most ‘me.’”Since Taeyang’s last song “Eyes, Nose, Lips” was widely loved by the public, Taeyang admitted that he felt somewhat pressured. “‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ was loved so much, and so it’s not so much a burden to me but I do feel more nervous than ever. People would inevitably be comparing this song [to the last one]. My only wish is that even though ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ was a good song, people find this one better.”The lead single, “Darling,” is another love song in a long list of mellow works that have been hits for the singer, including “Only Look At Me” and “I Need A Girl.”“It was wrongly reported [before the release] that the song was a break-up song, but it’s actually a song with multiple emotions mixed together, with lyrics that couples would easily identify themselves with,” said the singer. “I was working on ‘Darling’ while we were working on ‘Made’ (the latest Big Bang album released on Dec. 12). I just had a rough idea of the chords and the melody. But it just didn’t fit me right. The song was created the way it was when Brian Lee [a U.S. song writer] dropped by the studio for a visit.”Regarding Min Hyo-rin, Taeyang’s girlfriend, the artist didn’t hesitate to say that, “She is undoubtedly the love of my life,” and that “She affected not only this song, but ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ as well. She’s the person who gives me the most inspiration, and she is my muse.”Even though Taeyang is well-known as a solo artist, he stands firmly rooted in Big Bang. Yet, with group member T.O.P. recently sentenced to two years of probation for illegal drug abuse, the whole group was harshly criticized by the fans.“As a fellow member [of the group] and also a close friend, I think it’s the best consolation for a situation like this to just stay by his side,” said Taeyang. “I’m sure that he’s well aware of his wrongdoings. Rather than giving him solid advice, I’m choosing to drop by or call him whenever I get the time. I’m trying to stick by his side as much as possible through such a hard time. I listened to him and told him my own stories. I talked about lighter and casual things. I thought those were the things that would cheer him up and help him [pull through].”After spending some time promoting this album, Taeyang will begin serving his two-year military obligation. “I hope I finish this year well with this album. I’m glad I was able to make the kind of music I always had wanted to. After I wrap up this year well, I’m willing to answer to the call of the nation,” he said.Taeyang’s biggest desire is to be on stage as long as he’s not forgotten by his fans. “The most ideal thing for a musician is to go on a world tour. I’ve been dreaming of this for more than 10 years. I hope that I can do more things like this world tour. I want to communicate with more people on the stage. It’s the biggest and the best responsibility of being an artist,” said Taeyang.BY LEE MI-HYUN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]가수 태양이 3년 2개월 만에 '백야'로 돌아왔다.태양은 이름과 관련된 앨범명인 '핫' '솔라' '라이즈' 등으로 대중 곁을 찾았다. 이번에도 태양은 '지지 않는 태양'인 '백야'로 컴백한다.태양은 16일 오후 2시 서울 한남동에 위치한 디뮤지엄에서 솔로 정규 3집 '화이트 나이트' 기자간담회를 열었다. 그룹 빅뱅으로도 10주년을 기념했지만 2008년 데뷔한 솔로 태양도 무려 9년차. 해를 거듭할수록 태양은 더욱 강렬한 빛을 내고 있다.태양은 3년 2개월 만에 앨범을 발표한만큼 여유로웠다. 태양은 때로는 진지하게 때로는 개구진 모습으로 기자 간담회에 임했다. 또한 음악 얘기부터 연인, 빅뱅에 대해 자신의 생각을 가감없이 털어놨다.이번 발표하는 정규 3집 '화이트 나이트(WHITE NIGHT)'는 2014년 '눈, 코, 입' 이후 3년 2개월만의 앨범이다. 태양은 지지 않은 자연현상인 백야를 콘셉트로 내세워 감미로운 매력을 총 8곡 트랙리스트로 채웠다.태양은 가장 먼저 "앨범을 낼 수 있 돼서 즐겁고 행복하다"며 소감을 전했다. 이어 "지난 앨범에서 작업을 했던 프로듀서가 아닌 새로운 프로듀서와 작업을 했다. 새 음악적 요소를 찾을 수 있었다. 음악적 스펙트럼을 넓힌 계기가 됐다. 나 다운 음악을 만들 수 있는 기회였다"고 전했다.이미 태양은 '눈,코,입'으로 많은 사랑을 받았다. 그에 대한 부감감도 있을 법 했다. 이에 "'눈,코,입'이 사랑을 많이 받아서 부담은 아니지만 여느때보다 긴장이 많이 된다. 성적을 떠나서 많은 분들이 이번 곡을 어쩔 수 없이 비교할 거다. 바람이 있다면 '눈,코,입'도 좋지만 이곡은 더 좋은 곡이라고 느꼈으면 좋겠다"며 긴장감을 드러냈다.타이틀곡은 '달링'이고, 서브 타이틀은 '웨이크 미 업'이다. '달링'은 '나만 바라봐' '아이 니드 어 걸' '눈, 코, 입' 으로 이어지는 태양표 러브송이다. 'Darling /darling/ you/ 내겐 너뿐이야'라는 고백이 광활한 배경과 어우러지니 쓸쓸한 느낌을 줬다. 이에 대해 "달링'은 '메이드' 앨범을 작업할 당시 솔로곡으로 작업했던 곡이었다. 코드만 잡아놓고 여러 멜로디가 입혀졌다. 몸에 맞지 않는 느낌이 들었다"며 "우연히 브라이언 리가 스튜디오에 놀러와서 멜로디를 붙여서 탄생한 곡이다. 이별곡이라고 오보가 났는데 사실은 격한 사랑의 감정이 뒤섞인 노래다. 연인들이라면 공감할 만한 가사가 담겨있다"고 전했다.태양은 민효린과 공개 연애 중이다. 민효린에 대해 "단언컨대 내가 정말 사랑하는 사람"이라고 과감하게 얘기하면서 "'눈,코,입'도 그랬지만 직접적인 영향을 받았다. 가장 큰 영감을 주는 사람이고 뮤즈"라고 당당하게 말했다.태양은 때로는 빅뱅으로 때로는 솔로 아티스트로 많은 활동 중이다. 다만 빅뱅의 탑이 최근 구설수에 오르면서 빅뱅에게 한 차례 위기가 다가왔다. 이에 대해 태양은 "같은 멤버로서 가까운 친구로서 이런 일을 겼었을 때 옆에 있어주는게 가장 큰 위로다. 이미 본인이 깨닫고 잘 알고 있을 것"이라며 "굳이 조언을 하기보다 시간 될 때마다 찾고 연락하고 있다. 힘든 시기를 할 수 있는한 옆에 있어주려고 했다. 그가 갖고 있는 심정을 들어주고 이야기 해줬다. 심각한 이야기보다 더 사소한 이야기를 많이 했다. 그게 형에게 힘이 되고 도움이 될 거라 생각했다"고 탑에 대한 생각을 전했다.이번 앨범을 마지막으로 태양은 군대에 갈 예정이다. 이에 "이번 앨범으로 올해를 잘 마무리를 하고 싶다. 하고 싶었던 음악을 해서 만족스럽다"며 "잘 마무리 하고 나라에서 부른다면 언제든지 다녀오겠다"고 말했다.태양의 꿈은 사라질 때까지 무대에 오르는 것이었다. 그는 "'월드투어'를 이어가는게 가수로서는 이상적인 활동이라고 생각한다. 10년동안 다져오고 한 것들이 가수 이전에 꿈꿨떤 일들이다. 이런 활동들이 앞으로도 지속된다면 더할 나위 없이 기쁠 것 같다. 무대에서 많은 분들에게 직접적으로 전달하고 공감드리고 싶다. 아티스트로서 가장 멋진 일이고 의무라고 생각한다"고 밝혔다.제작자에 대한 욕심에 대해선 몸을 낮췄다. 그는 "유일하게 아는 제작자는 회장님 밖에 없다. 회장님을 보고 자라서 제작자의 꿈을 꾸진 않았다"며 "제작자보다 가수로서 무대에 서지 않는다면 키우는 건 아니지만 어려 방향으로 후배 가수들과 다른 아티스트들을 서포트 하고 도움을 주고 싶다"며 당찬 포부도 전했다.태양은 26일과 27일 양일간 서울 잠실 실내 체육관에서 '2017 월드 투어 '화이트 나이트' 인 서울(2017 WORLD TOUR 'WHITE NIGHT' IN SEOUL')을 개최한다.이미현 기자