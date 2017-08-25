$10.7 million more to be invested in Olympics

The government said Thursday it will provide 12.2 billion won ($10.77 million) in the latest round of special grants for the preparation of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The Interior and Safety Ministry decided to give 7.5 billion won to the local administration to fund construction projects under way on the venues for the Feb. 9-25 Olympics.This will include remodeling accommodation facilities for volunteers, the construction of access roads to railway stations and the improvement of facilities for cultural events.The ministry also earmarked 4.7 billion won for renovating the torch relay course across the country. “We have to make the preparations for the event without hitches so that it will become a festival for all of the people around the world,” Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.The ministry has given 57.7 billion won for the construction of venues and municipalities’ projects to prepare for the Olympics. The system of special grants is designed to help municipalities make up for temporary expenses.Yonhap