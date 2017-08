From left, Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, director of the United States Missile Defense Agency, Gen. John Hyten, commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks and U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris inspect the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) battery on a golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, on Tuesday. [YONHAP]