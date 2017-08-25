One China, one Korea (국문)

A few days ago, a Chinese scholar who completed his master and doctorate programs in Korea and worked at a research institute under a private university came to say goodbye. He was returning after spending 13 years in Korea, and he sighed with regret as we talked. He was to be working for a Chinese institute, and he told me about the interview. One of the interviewers asked why he was moving to China after establishing a career in Korea.
The interviewer was actually asking whether he was pessimistic about the future of the Korea-China relations. While he gave a reasonable answer and said that his view applies only for the time being, his heart weighed heavily. The Korea-China relationship is structurally restricted by the U.S.-China relationship. Now that the United States is checking the explosive economic growth of China, no one knows how long “for the time being” will be.
Korea and China are celebrating the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and as China openly retaliates economically over the Thaad deployment, the foundation of the two countries’ relationship is severely damaged. The ceremonies are held separately, and the shadow of distrust is growing. Five years ago, the 20th anniversary banquet was held at the Great Hall of the People, and Xi Jinping, then vice president, was in attendance. Attendees joked they were looking forward to the dinner with Xi as president five years later. Back then, no one expected the 25th anniversary would be celebrated so humbly.
Korea and China are bound in a mutually supplementary trade structure, and Korea could share the fruits of China’s explosive economic growth. The problem has been politics. While Korea severed ties with Taiwan and accepted the one China policy, China still stands by the two Koreas policy.
Beijing therefore maintains equal distance with both South and North Korea. While China claims that it is no longer blood brothers, but in a normal state relationship, with North Korea, nothing has essentially changed, as China and North Korea are bound by the joint defense treaty to share strategic security interests.
Korea-China relations have been good at keeping economics and politics separate, but now we are approaching a crossroads.
We cannot expect more than superficial ties with China as long as China supports a two Koreas policy. We need to prepare for resetting Korea-China relations in the long term.
China has stuck to a consistent Korean Peninsula policy for the past 25 years. We can begin by establishing a diplomatic lineup with experts in international dealings.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 24, Pag 30
*The author is a deputy editor of the JoongAng Sunday.
CHEONG YONG-WHAN
엊그제 한국에서 석·박사를 마치고 서울의 한 사립대 부설 기관에서 연구활동을 하던 중국 학자가 작별 인사를 하러 왔다. 한국 생활 13년 만에 귀국하는 그는 대화 중간중간 회한이 밀려오는지 한숨을 내쉬곤 했다. 중국 연구기관으로 옮길 예정이라는 그는 며칠 전 임용 면접 자리에서 나왔던 얘기를 들려줬다. 면접관 중 한 사람이 한국에 닦아 놓은 기반을 뒤로하고 중국으로 자리를 옮기는 주된 이유를 물었다고 한다.
요지는 한·중 관계 전망을 비관하기 때문이 아니냐는 것이다. 시간을 당분간으로 한정하고 모나지 않게 적당히 답하고 빠져나왔다고 하지만 내내 가슴 한구석에 묵직한 돌덩이가 얹힌 느낌이라고 했다. 한·중 관계는 미·중 관계와 맞물려 돌아가는 구조적 제약을 받는다. 폭발적인 경제 팽창을 바탕으로 위세를 드러내는 중국을 겨냥해 미국의 본격적인 견제가 막 시작된 마당에 그 당분간이 얼마가 될지 알 수 없는 일이다.
오늘 한·중 두 나라는 수교 25주년을 맞았다. 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 배치 문제로 중국이 드러내놓고 경제 보복을 가하면서 양국 관계의 기틀은 심하게 훼손됐다. 수교 기념행사도 각자 대사관에서 따로 갖는 등 불신의 그늘이 깊어가는 모양새다. 5년 전 인민대회당에서 열린 수교 20주년 기념 만찬 행사엔 당시 떠오르는 해였던 시진핑(習近平) 국가 부주석이 참석해 성황을 이뤘다. 행사장 주변에선 5년 뒤 시 주석과 함께 하는 밥상은 또 어떨지 너스레가 나올 정도로 웃음꽃이 피었다. 그때만 해도 수교 25주년 기념일이 이렇게 초라한 날이 될지 누가 가늠할 수 있었을까.
한·중은 상호 보완적인 교역구조로 묶여 있기 때문에 그동안 폭발적인 경제 성장의 과실을 같이 누릴 수 있었다. 문제는 정치였다. 우리는 대만과 단교하고 원 차이나(하나의 중국)를 수용했지만 중국은 투 코리아 정책이었다. 분단 체제의 현상유지에 초점을 맞춰 남북한 등거리 외교를 하겠다는 것이다. 혈맹이 아닌 정상 국가 관계로 변했다고 중국은 주장하지만 북·중은 전략적 안보이익을 공유하는 상호방위조약으로 묶인 관계라는 점에서 본질적으로 변한 게 없다.
정경(政經)분리로 여기까지 온 한·중 관계는 이제 기로를 향해 가고 있는 느낌이다. 전략적 협력 동반자 관계 같은 사람 나른하게 하는 수사로는 투 코리아 전략을 구사하는 이 시점의 중국과 피상적 관계 이상을 기대하기 어려운 구도다. 그렇다면 긴호흡으로 한·중 관계 리셋(재설정)을 준비해야 한다. 상대는 지난 25년간 일관된 한반도 정책을 고수한 중국이다. 한반도를 둘러싼 국제정세와 중국 업무에 정통한 전문가 집단으로 외교라인을 구축하는, 기본에 충실한 대응이 출발점이다.
정용환 중앙SUNDAY 차장