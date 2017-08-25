Not a joke (국문)
전 주한미군사령관들의 독자적 군사행동 경고, 가볍지 않다
Aug 25,2017
Former commanders of the United States Forces Korea (USFK) challenged South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s warning that no states can make a military move on the Korean Peninsula without prior consent from South Korea. Burwell Bell, who had been the chief of U.S. armed forces in South Korea from 2006 to 2008, told the Voice of America (VOA) that under international laws, the United States does not need approval from South Korea to strike North Korea with military assets outside of the South. James D. Thurman, who was the top U.S commander in Korea from 2011 to 2013 also said that the United States has the duty to defend its territory if North Korea fires missiles at Guam, and that it needs not seek approval from anyone.
The ex-commanders well-versed with North Korea were suggesting that the United States could act in self-defense to strike North Korea if it poses a direct and real danger to U.S. territories and citizens. Their comments are in discord with Moon, who vowed that there cannot be another war on the Korean Peninsula. Moreover, Bell indicated the United States could exclude South Korea in its traditional alliance front by claiming the other members on the Pacific alliance — Japan and Australia — could also join in the strike on North Korea without South Korea’s endorsement.
The hawkish and war-like air in Washington, however, suddenly took a new turn. U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korea was “starting to respect” the United States and that “maybe, probably not, something positive will come out of it.” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also praised North Korea’s restraining “provocative act” since the UN Security Council slapped a new set of sanctions earlier this month.
North Korean experts in Washington are already suspecting behind-the-scenes contact between the two states. South Korea could find itself dangerously left out of affairs in the Korean Peninsula. Moon must be fully aware of the U.S. policy on North Korea and strengthen the alliance with the United States first. He must pressure North Korea in a synchronized voice with Washington. Discretion is wiser than empty words.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 24, Page 30
전직 주한 미군 사령관들이 북한의 군사행동에 대해 미국은 한국의 동의 없이 북한을 공격할 수 있다는 발언이 나왔다. “누구도 대한민국의 동의 없이 군사행동을 결정할 수 없다”는 문재인 대통령에 대한 반론이다. 어제 미국의 소리(VOA)에 따르면 참여정부 때 주한 미군 사령관을 지낸 버웰 벨 전 사령관이 “국제법에 따라 미국은 한국에 주둔하지 않은 군사 자산으로 북한을 타격하는 데 한국의 승인이 필요없다”고 말했다. 제임스 서먼 전 주한 미군 사령관도 “북한이 괌을 향해 미사일이 발사하면 미국은 영토를 보호할 권리를 가진다”며 “누구로부터도 승인을 받을 필요가 없다”고 잘랐다.
두 전직 사령관의 말은 북한이 미국을 공격하면 미국은 자위권 차원에서 북한을 타격할 수 있다는 얘기다. 무조건 전쟁은 안 된다는 문 대통령의 입장과 배치된다. 벨 전 사령관의 말은 더 의미심장하다. 그는 북한을 공격하는 데 일본과 호주 등 미국의 다른 동맹국들도 한국 승인 없이 참여할 수 있다고 지적했다. 코리아 패싱 정도가 아니라 한국이 동맹에서 빠질 수 있다는 의미로도 들린다.
이런 가운데 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관의 입에선 전혀 다른 이야기가 나왔다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난 22일 “북한이 미국을 존중하기 시작했다”며 “뭔가 긍정적인 게 나올 수도 있다”고 말했다. 틸러슨 장관도 “가까운 장래에 대화로의 길을 볼 수 있기를 바란다”고 맞장구쳤다. 이는 미·북 사이에 모종의 물밑 접촉이 이뤄지고 있다는 합리적 의심을 갖게 한다. 우리는 모를 수 있지만 외교안보 당국마저 미국의 투 트랙 전략을 모른다면 보통 문제가 아니다. 청와대가 이러한 움직임을 놓치고 있다면 이중적 코리아 패싱을 당할 수도 있다. 따라서 문 대통령은 한·미 동맹 결속이 우선이다. 그리고 동맹 차원에서 북한을 더욱 압박해야 한다. ‘전쟁 불가론’만 외칠 일이 아니라 어느 때보다 신중한 접근이 필요하다.