A weighty verdict (국문)

The Seoul Central District Court delivers a ruling today in a high-profile case involving Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is accused of giving bribes to former president Park Geun-hye and her confidante Choi Soon-sil in return for favors. The trial will surely have huge repercussions at home and abroad as it involves a former head of state and the de facto leader of the largest business group in South Korea.
The verdict will offer an opportunity for the public to grasp the political implications of the legitimacy of Park’s impeachment and determine how much of an impact the alleged bribery will have on Samsung’s reputation as a global business leader. It is also a moment that should reinforce the rule of law in our society.
The verdict depends on whether judges interpret Lee’s offering of money as a bribe or an action he had to take after being coerced by Park and Choi. Lee faces charges that he gave — or promised to give — 43.3 billion won ($38.4 million) in bribes for favors. The prosecution has asked the court to give Lee a 12-year prison term, citing “abundant evidence” of his violation of the law. Prosecutors believe that the money Lee gave to support Choi’s daughter’s equestrian activities and to help set up the Mir and K-sports foundations all constitute a bribe aimed at seeking their help in smoothly inheriting the managerial rights at Samsung from his father Lee Kun-hee, chairman of the conglomerate.
Lawyers for Vice Chairman Lee argued he was a victim and the independent counsel is framing him. They claim that he was forced to give the money rather than voluntarily offering it. As the pretrial process showed, no decisive or direct evidence was found to back the prosecution’s arguments. Therefore, the ruling will be determined by judges’ interpretations of testimony and circumstantial evidence.
We welcome the court’s decision not to allow the trial to be covered live on television. The court must have reached its decision in order not to be influenced by any biases or populism. As it turned out, all types of mudslinging and even terrorist threats are rampant in cyberspace in relation to the trial.
The court should not apply overly lenient standards to chaebol. At the same time, it must not be swayed by unidentified civic groups that pretend to reflect public opinion. The judges must make a decision solely based on the law and evidence without surrendering to any pressure. Only when the court respects the rule of law will the trial be remembered as a milestone for the judiciary.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 25, Page 30
이재용 삼성전자 부회장에 대한 법원의 첫 판단이 오늘 나온다. 국내외적 관심과 파장이 워낙 커 ‘세기의 재판’으로 불린다. 뇌물수수자로 지목된 박근혜 전 대통령에 대한 탄핵의 정당성과 관련된 정치적 의미, 글로벌 기업 삼성전자의 대외 이미지와 경영에 미치는 경제적 의미, 실체가 모호한 ‘국민 정서’의 압박 속에서 법의 지배를 확인하는 사회적 의미를 두루 띠고 있다.
유무죄의 갈림길은 이 부회장 측의 행위가 뇌물공여인지, 아니면 공갈•강요의 피해자인지에 달렸다. 이 부회장은 박 전 대통령과 '비선 실세' 최순실씨에게 433억원 상당의 뇌물을 제공하거나 주기로 약속한 혐의를 받고 있다. 특검은 "증거가 차고 넘친다"며 징역 12년을 요청했다. 최씨의 딸 정유라씨에 대한 승마 지원과 미르•K스포츠재단에 대한 출연 등은 이 부회장의 경영권 승계를 위해 건네진 뇌물이라는 게 특검의 입장이다. 이 부회장 측은 "증거가 전혀 없는 짜맞추기식 수사"라며 전면 무죄를 주장한다. 부정한 청탁이나 뒷거래가 아닌 강압에 따라 어쩔 수 없이 냈다는 것이다. 재판 과정에서 드러났듯이 특검의 논리를 뒷받침할 결정적인 직접 증거는 없는 상황이다. 따라서 증언과 추정에 입각한 정황 증거를 어떻게 보느냐가 최대 쟁점이며, 그 판단은 재판부의 몫이다.
재판부가 이 부회장 선고 공판을 TV 생중계하지 않기로 한 것은 옳은 결정이다. 이념과 포퓰리즘에 휘둘리지 않고 중심을 잡고 판단하겠다는 의지로 읽힌다. 판결을 앞두고 인신공격과 사이버 테러 위협이 횡행하고 있다. 재벌이라고 봐줘서도 안 되지만 여론을 빙자한 정체불명의 단체와 일부 정치인의 목소리에 흔들려선 안 된다. 재판부는 어떠한 압력이나 예단에도 굴복하지 않고 오로지 법과 증거에 근거해 판단해야 한다. 법의 정신을 온전히 지킬 때 세기의 재판이란 이름에 걸맞은 역사적 기록으로 남을 것이다.