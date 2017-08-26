[앵커브리핑] Don't Do That!…'그런 일은 하지 말 것' (Don't Do That!)

오늘(21일)의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.한 장의 사진이 우리의 마음을 아프게 합니다.A picture is enough to hurt us.미군 앞에 긴 줄로 늘어선 한국의 민중들. 남녀노소 할 것 없이 쭉 줄지어 서서 하얀 가루의 살충제 DDT를 온 몸으로 받아들입니다.Koreans stand in a long line in front of U.S. soldiers. Regardless of age or gender, they all stand in line to get DDT, a type of, sprayed on their body.*pesticide: 살충제해방 후, 그리고 한국전쟁과 그 이후까지. 위생이라는 말조차 입에 올리기 민망했던 시절.In the period immediately after the liberation, the Korean War, “” was not a priority.*hygiene: 위생우리는 말라리아나 발진티푸스 같은 전염병에 시달리고 있었고 미군들이 가져온 그 특효약, DDT에 아무런 의심 없이 몸을 맡겼더랬지요.Koreans were suffering from malaria and epidemic typhus, and we had tothe U.S. Army and the DDT they provided without hesitation.*rely on: 의존하다전쟁 중이던 1951년 9월에는 한국인의 75%가 DDT 살포를 받았다고 하니 얼마나 많이 뿌려졌는지를 알 수 있습니다.In September of 1951, during the Korean War, 75 percent of Koreans were sprayed with DDT, so we know that the vast majority were affected.창궐했던 쥐를 잡기 위해서도 DDT는 마구 뿌려졌습니다. 좀 심하게 말하면 DDT는 우리의 일상과도 같았다는 것이지요.DDT was also used to kill rampant rats. With a bit of an exaggeration, DDT was used as a part of our daily lives.DDT…Dichloro-Diphenyl-Trichloroethane약자로 쓰면 너무나 간단하지만 풀어서 쓰면 복잡하고 어려워서 도저히 그 뜻을 짐작할 수 없는 이 긴 단어.If used as an, it looks simple, but if it’s fully spelled out, it is too difficult to eventhe meaning.*acronym: 두문자어 (단어의 머리글자로 만든 말)*assume: 추정하다그런데 이렇게 길어도 그 부작용은 매우 간단하고 무섭게 나타낼 수 있습니다.No matter how lengthy the word is, its side effects can be simple and terrifying.살충제이며, 동시에 발암물질.It is a pesticide and, a*simultaneously: 동시에*carcinogen: 발암물질"노래하는 새와 시냇물에서 펄떡거리던 물고기까지 침묵시켰다."“It made thebird silent, and swimming fish, too.”*chirping: 지저귀는1962년에 나온 생물학자 레이첼 카슨의 경고처럼.This was a warning from marine biologist, Rachel Carson in 1962.DDT는 너무나 위험해서 국내에선 이미 38년 전에 사용이 금지됐습니다.DDT was so hazardous that it was prohibited in Korea 38 years ago.그 이후로 DDT는 잊혀졌고, 그저 반세기도 전에 일어났던…전쟁을 전후로 한 우리의 극단의 곤궁기에 대한 추억의 편린 정도로 존재했습니다.After that, DDT was forgotten. It remainedsomething that happened during the nation’s period of extreme poverty, before and after the Korean War, a half-century ago.*solely: 그저그러나 38년 전에 사라진 줄 알았던 DDT는 우리의 양계 농장에서 부활했습니다.However, although it seemed to have disappeared 38 years ago, DDT hasat chicken farms.*resurge: 다시 나타나다닭들에게 뿌려진 이름도 기억하기 어려운 각종 살충제 물질들 가운데 DDT는 사실 너무나 익숙한 이름으로 등장했지요.Among the numerous pesticides sprayed on chickens, DDT sounds too familiar.그러나 해당 부처는 그 익숙한 이름을 며칠 동안이나 발표하지 않았습니다.Yet, the ministry which oversees agriculture has not said that familiar name for several days.이 살충제는 붉은 닭띠 해에 유난히 시련을 맞고 있는 닭들에게만 유해한 것이 아니라 바로 우리 자신들에게 유해한 것이니 굳이 그것을 알리고 싶지 않아서였을까…Were they hiding because this pesticide is not onlyto the chickens in this “Year of the Fire Rooster,” but also for us humans?*detrimental: 해로운그렇다면 정부에 대한 신뢰는 누가 책임질 것인가…Then, who should be held responsible for thefaith in the government?*dwindling: 바랜영어에서 DDT는 또 다른 문장의 약자로도 쓰입니다.In English, DDT also stands for something else.Don't Do That!그런 일은 하지 말 것!오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on August 21, 2017Translated for August 25, 2017Translated and edited by Hong You-kyoung and Brolley Genster.