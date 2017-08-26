Stop Treating 70- and 90-Year-Olds the Same

Every summer around this time, pediatricians’ offices are flooded with children getting the vaccines they need to start another year of school.매년 이맘때가 되면 병원 소아과는 개학을 앞두고 예방접종을 맞는 아이들로 붐빕니다.Doctors base their advice on which shots patients should get when on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine recommendations. The guidelines are presented in two schedules, one for children, the other for adults, both divided into subgroups based on developmental biology and social behaviors common at different ages. Unfortunately, there’s a major problem with the guidelines. And it’s representative of a larger failing in our health care system.아이가 어떤 백신을 맞아야 하는지는 질병방제센터(CDC)의 권고안에 나와있습니다. 예방접종 기준표는 아이를 위한 것과 어른을 위한 것 두 종류가 있으며 각각은 나이에 따른 생물학적 발달 정도와 사회적 행동양식에 맞는 소구간으로 분류되어 있습니다. 하지만 이 기준표에는 커다란 문제가 있습니다. 이 문제는 또한 오늘날 우리 의료시스템의 문제이기도 합니다.There are 17 subgroupings for children from birth through age 18. That makes sense because, of course, a 6-month-old has had little time to develop immunity, weighs far less than an 8-year-old and is exposed to fewer people than a teenager. There are five subgroups for adults. But all Americans 65 and older — including the two fastest-growing segments of our population, the 80- to 90-year-olds and those over 100 — are lumped in a single group, as if bodies and behaviors don’t change over the last half-century of life.아이의 경우 출생부터 18세까지는 17개 소구간이 있습니다. 이는 일리가 있습니다. 6개월 된 아이는 아직 면역력을 충분히 가지지 못하고 있으며 여덟 살 아이보다 체중도 훨씬 적을뿐더러 십대 청소년에 비해 다른 사람들을 자주 만나지도 않습니다. 어른의 기준 안에는 다섯 개의 소구간이 있습니다. 하지만 미국에서 가장 빠르게 증가하는 두 연령대인 80세에서 90세 사이, 그리고 100세 이상을 모두 포함하는, 65세 이상은 하나의 그룹으로 분류되며 이는 마치 거의 반 세기 동안 생물학적으로나 사회적으로 사람이 전혀 바뀌지 않는다는 것처럼 보입니다.You don’t need to be a doctor to see that this is absurd. Just as we don’t confuse toddlers with teenagers, or young adults with their middle-age parents, so, too, are we able to distinguish 70-year-olds from the nonagenarians a generation ahead of them.이 사실이 이상하다는 것은 누구나 알 수 있습니다. 우리가 10대와 갓난 아기를, 젊은이와 중년의 부부를 구분하는 것처럼 70세 노인과 그들보다 한 세대 위 90세 노인 역시 우리는 쉽게 구분할 수 있습니다.Those two groups — the “young old” and the “old old” — don’t just differ in how they look and spend their days; they also differ biologically. As a result, it’s likely that we are incorrectly vaccinating a significant number of the 47 million Americans over 65.이 ‘젊은 노인’과 ‘나이든 노인’ 두 그룹은 외모뿐만 아니라 하루를 보내는 방식 역시 전혀 다르며 생물학적으로도 다릅니다. 즉, 우리는 미국의 65세 이상 4700만 명에게 그들에게 딱 맞는 예방접종을 하지 못하고 있는 것입니다.With advancing age, the immune system weakens (a phenomenon called immunosenescence) and chronic diseases compromise the body’s resistance to infectious organisms. Older adults are thus more susceptible to infections — more likely to get sick, more likely to require hospitalization and more likely to die.나이를 먹어갈수록 면역력은 약해지며 (이는 면역노화(immunosenescence)라 불립니다) 만성 질환 역시 신체가 전염성 병균과 싸우는 힘을 약화시킵니다. 이 때문에 나이든 이들은 감염에 취약하며, 곧 병에 걸리기 쉽고 입원해야 할 가능성이 높으며 사망에 이를 확률도 더 높습니다.At the same time, immunizations provide less protection. Older adults who receive tetanus and diphtheria vaccines, for instance, produce less-effective antibodies, and the vaccines’ protective effect fades faster than it does for younger patients. Older people may need different dosing or even biologically different vaccines.예방접종 효과 또한 약해집니다. 예를 들어 파상풍과 디프테리아 백신을 맞은 노인이 만드는 항체는 덜 효과적이며 따라서 백신의 효과 또한 오래가지 않습니다. 따라서 노인은 백신의 양을 달리 하거나 아니면 아예 다른 백신을 맞아야 할 수도 있습니다.Given lengthening life spans, we may also be routinely undervaccinating older adults. The C.D.C. recommends one dose of the shingles vaccine at 65, but we don’t know whether that shot protects people over 85, when the lifetime risk of disease exceeds 50 percent. We give children boosters to maintain immunity, a strategy that could make sense as people age as well.평균 수명의 증가에도 불구하고 어쩌면 우리는 노인에게 충분한 예방접종을 하지 못하고 있을지 모릅니다. CDC는 65세 노인에게 대상포진 예방접종을 1회 할 것을 권하고 있지만 우리는 그 효과가 질병 위험도가 50% 이상인 85세 이상에게도 지속되는지 알지 못합니다. 아이들이 면역력 유지를 위해 부스터를 맞는 것처럼 노인들도 이를 필요로 할 수 있습니다.There may also come a point toward the end of many lives when vaccination no longer makes sense. Although the C.D.C. recommends that everyone receive an annual flu vaccine, the benefits for the very old and ill are unproven, and for them the shot may produce only pain and inconvenience.또한 예방접종이 더 이상 필요 없는 나이도 있습니다. CDC는 모든 이들에게 독감 예방접종을 매년 권하고 있지만 나이가 아주 많은 이들과 건강이 좋지 않은 이들에게는 어쩌면 예방주사가 그저 고통과 불편함만을 안겨주는 일일 수 있습니다.All this could be addressed by better guidelines — ones as nuanced for people over 65 as for those below.이 문제들을 해결하는 것은 65세 이상에게만이 아니라 모든 이들에게 필요하며, 이를 위해 우리는 생각을 바꿀 필요가 있습니다.Critically, however, those guidelines would need to recognize that immunization, like all medical decisions, cannot be based on age alone. Both the speed and extent of aging vary widely, not only among but also within individuals; you can have hearing loss but no vision changes, or stiffened joints but supple arteries. Human diversity reaches its apex in old age.또 한가지 중요한 것은, 예방접종에 대한 기준안 역시 다른 모든 의학적 결정처럼 나이만을 기준으로 삼아서는 안 된다는 것입니다. 노화의 속도와 범위는 사람마다 매우 다양하며, 특히 한 사람 안에서도 다양하게 나타납니다. 시력은 멀쩡하지만 청력이 약해질 수도 있으며 심장은 튼튼하지만 관절염으로 고생할 수도 있습니다. 인간의 다양성은 나이가 들수록 점점 더 커집니다.With good luck, some people don’t move from adulthood to what we might call “oldhood” until their 70s, and occasionally later still. By contrast, stressors such as poverty, racial prejudice, incarceration and illness can accelerate aging, making others “old” in their 50s, with cellular changes and risks of chronic disease and death akin to those of people many decades their senior.70대까지, 혹은 그 이상의 나이에서도 ‘노인’이 아닌 중년의 건강을 유지하는 운 좋은 이들도 있습니다. 반대로 가난이나 인종적 편견, 질병이나 감옥생활 같은 스트레스 요인들은 노화를 가속시키며, 50대에 이미 자신보다 이삼십 년 나이 많은 노인과 같은 세포 변화와 만성 질환의 위험을 가지게 된 이들도 있습니다.A growing body of literature illustrates why these differences matter, both for immunizations and in health care more generally.이런 개인 간의 노화 차이가 면역이나 건강에 얼마나 큰 영향을 미치는지에 대한 연구가 쌓이고 있습니다.Studies have shown that procedures used to treat common urological conditions not only had no efficacy in frail older men but also caused permanent functional decline and death. Older patients with acute myeloid leukemia have also been found to benefit less from treatment. And changes in the kidneys, heart, skin and other organs steadily decrease older people’s ability to tolerate chemotherapy and radiation. There are simply different risk-benefit ratios for older adults; the frailest and oldest often incur all the immediate harms of treatments, from prevention to intensive care, without seeing the benefits.일반적인 비뇨기 질환을 치료하는 방식이 연약한 노인들에게는 효과가 없을 뿐 아니라 오히려 영구적인 기능장애와 죽음을 불러올 수 있다는 것을 밝힌 여러 연구가 있습니다. 급성 골수 백혈병에 대한 치료 효과 또한 노인들에게는 크지 않습니다. 신장, 심장, 피부와 다른 기관들의 노화는 노인들이 화학요법과 방사능 요법을 견디는 능력을 약하게 만듭니다. 간단히 말해 노인들은 전혀 다른 위험편익비(risk-benefit ratio)를 가집니다. 가장 늙고 약한 이들은 예방이나 치료를 위한 처치를 받을 때 그 이익을 보기 전에 이미 큰 피해를 입게 됩니다.The sad fact is that we frequently don’t know how to best care for the old. Treatments rarely target older adults’ particular physiology, and the old are typically excluded from clinical studies. Sometimes they are kept out based on age alone, but more often it’s because they have one of the diseases that typically accompany old age. And yet we still end up basing older people’s treatment on this research, because too often it is all we have.안타까운 사실은 노인에게 무엇이 최선인지를 우리가 잘 알지 못한다는 것입니다. 노인의 특징을 고려해 개발되는 치료법은 많지 않으며 임상 연구에서도 노인은 종종 제외됩니다. 어떤 경우 그들은 그저 나이 때문에 제외되는 것이 아니라 그 나이에 흔한 질병을 가지고 있기 때문에 제외됩니다. 하지만 우리는 대부분의 경우 이런 부족한 연구 결과밖에 가지고 있지 않으며, 그래서 그런 연구 결과를 바탕으로 노인에게 처방을 내리게 됩니다.Equally troublesome is the failure of studies to measure outcomes that reflect older people’s priorities. Most would rather live comfortably and independently for a shorter time than live for a slightly longer time confined to a bed or nursing home.노인들이 무엇을 더 중요하게 고려하는지가 연구에 반영되지 않는 것도 큰 문제입니다. 많은 노인들이 요양원이나 병원에 갇혀 조금이라도 생명을 연장하는 것보다 짧은 시간이라도 자신만의 편안한 시간을 보내면서 인생을 마무리하려 합니다.It’s not that any age subgroup from babies to elders matters more than others. It’s that they all matter and that they are different. Some may believe that focusing more research and treatment on the old will take resources away from younger populations. But we can do both. Insurance companies continue to pay top dollar for questionable, useless and even harmful care for older people, money that could be spent on more effective care.이런 내 주장이 아이에서 노인에 이르는 모든 사람들 중에 어떤 이들이 다른 어떤 이들보다 더 중요하다는 것은 전혀 아닙니다. 오히려 모든 이들이 중요하며, 그들은 다 다르다는 것입니다. 어떤 이들은 노인에게 맞는 치료법을 연구하기 위해서는 젊은 이들을 위해 쓸 수 있는 연구비를 줄여야 한다고 말할 지 모릅니다. 하지만 우리는 두 가지를 다 할 수 있습니다. 보험회사는 이미 노인들에게, 효과가 의심스럽고 어쩌면 더 해로울 수도 있는 치료법을 위해 수많은 돈을 쓰고 있습니다. 이 돈은 더 효율적인 치료에 쓰일 수 있습니다.In the 20th century, vaccines conquered many of the deadliest diseases of childhood. In the 21st century, when the number of older adults will surpass the number of children worldwide, we need to similarly target oldhood.20세기, 우리는 백신을 이용해 어린이들에게 치명적인 수많은 질병을 정복했습니다. 이제 전세계적으로 노인의 인구가 아이의 인구를 앞지른 21세기, 우리는 노인들을 위해 이런 일을 해야 합니다.Here are two easy steps that would help the C.D.C. correct the deficiency in its vaccine recommendations and increase equality throughout our health care system. First, whenever we apply something to people by age and are tempted to divide the life span into just childhood and adulthood, we should add oldhood to the list as well. Second, the National Institutes of Health should require that older adults be included in clinical studies, just as it already does for women and minorities.CDC가 예방접종 권고안의 부족한 점을 수정하고 의료 시스템을 평등한 시스템으로 바꾸게 만들 두 가지 쉬운 방법이 있습니다. 먼저 우리가 사람들을 나이를 기준으로 나누어야 할 때, 예전처럼 그저 아이와 어른으로 나눌 것이 아니라, 거기에 노인을 추가하는 것입니다. 그리고 미국립보건원(NIH)에 여성과 소수자와 마찬가지로 노인 역시 임상시험에 포함시킬 것을 요구하는 것입니다.Life is a three-act play. It's time our medical system reflected that truth.인생은 3막으로 이루어져 있습니다. 이제 의료 시스템도 이 사실이 반영해야 할 때입니다.