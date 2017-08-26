Researchers Track an Unlikely Culprit in Weight Gain

For middle-aged women struggling with their weight, a recent spate of scientific findings sounds too good to be true. And they may be, researchers caution.불어나는 뱃살과 체중 관리에 특히 어려움을 겪는 중년 여성들에게 최근 발표된 일련의 연구는 그 동안의 의문을 마침내 다 풀어준 듯 꼭 맞아 떨어져 보입니다. 연구진은 너무 단정적으로 결론을 내려서는 안 된다고 주의를 당부합니다.Studies in mice indicate that a single hormone whose levels rise at menopause could be responsible for a characteristic redistribution of weight in middle age to the abdomen, turning many women from “pears” to “apples.” At the same time, the hormone may spur the loss of bone.쥐를 대상으로 한 여러 연구에서 중년기에 배로 지방이 몰려 뱃살이 찌고 배가 나오게 되는 주 원인이 여성의 폐경기에 수치가 높아지는 특정 호르몬 때문일 수 있다는 사실이 잇따라 확인되고 있습니다. 또한, 같은 호르몬이 골밀도를 낮추는 데 영향을 미친다는 연구 결과도 있습니다.In mouse studies, blocking the hormone solves those problems, increasing the calories burned, reducing abdominal fat, slowing bone loss and even encouraging physical activity. The notion that such a simple intervention could solve two big problems of menopause has received the attention of researchers and has prompted commentaries in prestigious journals like The New England Journal of Medicine and Cell Metabolism. “It’s a super interesting idea,” said Dr. Daniel Bessesen, an obesity expert and professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. With obesity rising, “we definitely need some new ideas.”쥐를 대상으로 한 연구에서 해당 호르몬의 생성을 억제하면 문제가 풀렸고, 열량을 더 많이 태워 복부 지방이 줄어들었습니다. 또한, 골밀도 저하도 억제됐고, 심지어 신체 활동이 활발해지기도 했습니다. 이 주장을 둘러싼 학계의 관심이 높아지면서 유명 학술지들이 다양한 의견과 반박을 잇따라 게재하기도 했습니다. 콜로라도대학교 의과대학 교수이자 비만 관련 전문가이기도 한 다니엘 베세센 박사는 새로운 발견과 이에 대한 높은 관심을 우선 긍정적으로 해석했습니다. “정말 흥미로운 주장입니다. 비만율이 계속 높아지는 상황에서 새로운 아이디어와 의견이 정말 필요한 시점이었습니다.”The work began when Dr. Mone Zaidi, a professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, became curious about whether a reproductive hormone — F.S.H., or follicle-stimulating hormone — affects bone density. It had long been assumed that the hormone’s role was limited to reproduction. F.S.H. stimulates the production of eggs in women and sperm in men.난포(卵胞) 자극 호르몬(F.S.H.)이라 불리는 생식에 관한 호르몬이 골밀도에 영향을 미치는지 흥미를 갖고 본격적인 연구에 나선 건 뉴욕시 마운트 시나이 병원의 모네 자이디 박사였습니다. 난포 자극 호르몬은 여성의 난자와 남성의 정자 생성을 촉진하는 호르몬으로, 오랫동안 생식에 관한 역할 말고는 다른 영향을 미치지 않는다고 여겨졌습니다.Researchers knew that blood levels of F.S.H. soar as women’s ovaries start to fail before menopause. At the same time, women rapidly lose bone — even when blood levels of estrogen, which can preserve bone, remain steady.폐경기가 오기 전 난소의 기능이 퇴화하기 시작하면 여성의 혈중 난포 자극 호르몬 수치가 높아진다는 사실은 이미 알려져 있었습니다. 이때 여성의 골밀도가 빠르게 낮아지는데, 뼈를 튼튼하게 지켜주는 데 도움이 되는 것으로 알려진 에스트로겐 수치가 그대로인 경우에도 골밀도는 여전히 낮아집니다.Dr. Zaidi reasoned that F.S.H. could be a culprit in bone loss. So he and his colleagues created an antibody that blocked F.S.H. in female mice whose ovaries had been removed. Since the mice were making no estrogen at all, they ought to have been losing bone. Indeed, the bone marrow in such mice usually fills with fat instead of developing bone cells. Much the same happens in women: That’s why their bones become less dense.자이디 박사는 골밀도 저하의 원인으로 난포 자극 호르몬을 지목했습니다. 자이디 박사와 동료들은 난소가 제거된 실험용 암컷 쥐의 난포 자극 호르몬 형성을 억제하는 항체를 만들었습니다. 난소를 제거했기 때문에 에스트로겐은 전혀 생기지 않았습니다. 쥐의 골밀도는 낮아져야 정상인데, 실제로 실험대상으로 삼은 쥐의 골수는 뼈를 생성하고 유지하는 세포 대신 지방으로 가득 차곤 했습니다. 비슷한 현상이 폐경기 여성에게도 일어나는 겁니다. 골밀도가 눈에 띄게 낮아지는 것이죠.But in Dr. Zaidi’s lab, the mice that received the antibody did not develop fat-filled bone marrow — and, to his enormous surprise, they lost large amounts of fat. “This is a weird, weird finding,” he recalled telling his friend Dr. Clifford J. Rosen, a bone specialist at Maine Medical Center Research Institute. Dr. Zaidi persuaded Dr. Rosen to help repeat the experiments independently, each in his own lab. At first, Dr. Rosen was dubious: “I said, ‘I don’t believe it, I think it’s not going to work, and it will cost a lot of money.’” But he received a grant for the research, and the two labs got started.그런데 앞서 설명한 것처럼 자이디 박사 연구팀이 난포 자극 호르몬 형성을 억제하는 항체를 주입한 쥐의 골수는 지방으로 가득 차지 않았습니다. 자이디 박사는 오히려 실험대상 쥐의 체지방이 줄어든 사실을 발견하고 깜짝 놀랐습니다. “도저히 믿을 수 없는 결과였죠.” 자이디 박사는 메인 의학연구소에 있는 친구이자 뼈 전문가인 클리포드 로젠 박사에게 이 실험 결과를 알려주던 때의 흥분을 아직도 잊지 못합니다. 자이디 박사는 로젠 박사에게 이 실험을 재현할 수 있는지 확인해보자고 제안했습니다. 처음에는 로젠 박사도 의구심을 거두지 못했습니다. “결과를 못 믿겠다고 말했죠. 결과가 제대로 나오지 않을 것 같았죠. 게다가 돈도 많이 들 것 같았고요.” 하지만 둘은 연구비 지원을 받는 데 성공했고, 재현 실험에 착수합니다.Two and a half years later, they had their results — and they replicated Dr. Zaidi’s original findings. The researchers also came up with a theory that might explain increased metabolic rates in mice in which F.S.H. is blocked.2년 반이 지나 결과가 나왔습니다. 자이디 박사의 첫 번째 실험은 각기 다른 두 곳 연구소에서 재현에 성공했습니다. 연구진은 또한 난포 자극 호르몬 생성을 억제한 쥐에게서 전반적인 신진대사율이 높아졌다는 이론에 도달했습니다.There are two kinds of fat in the body: White fat primarily stores energy, and brown fat burns calories and throws off heat. Brown fat is more common in children, but researchers have found that adults also carry small amounts. In the experimental mice, white fat was being converted to brown fat. At the moment, Dr. Rosen is withholding judgment about whether the results will apply to humans. “I think the idea has some credibility,” he said. “But does it mean anything? I don’t know.”우리 몸의 지방은 백색 지방세포와 갈색 지방세포 두 가지로 나뉩니다. 백색 지방세포는 주로 에너지를 저장하는 역할을 하고, 갈색 지방세포는 열량을 태우고 열을 방출합니다. 갈색 지방세포는 주로 어린이에게서 많이 발견되는데, 연구진은 반대로 어른들에게는 갈색 지방세포가 많지 않다는 사실도 밝혀냈습니다. 쥐를 대상으로 한 실험에서 백색 지방은 갈색 지방으로 전환됐습니다. 로젠 박사는 이번 실험 결과를 사람에게 섣불리 적용하는 데 신중해야 한다고 말합니다. “그런 주장이 설득력 있는 건 사실입니다만, 그렇다고 대단히 획기적인 발견이라고 할 수 있나요? 전 잘 모르겠습니다.”But these are not the only researchers to find a link between obesity and the strange interplay of hormones. Wendy Kohrt, a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado, has been studying the effects of menopause on women’s body fat and the amount of calories women burn. Dr. Kohrt has given healthy premenopausal women a drug that blocks production of estrogen and F.S.H., putting them into a reversible state of menopause.하지만 호르몬과 비만 사이의 연결고리를 찾는 과학자는 매우 많습니다. 콜로라도대학교 의과대학의 웬디 코트는 갱년기가 왔을 때 여성의 체지방과 열량 소모가 어떻게 달라지는지를 연구해 왔습니다. 코트 박사는 아직 폐경 전인 여성에게 에스트로겐과 난포 자극 호르몬 생성을 억제하는 약을 먹게 했습니다. 폐경기가 왔을 때 몸에서 일어나는 핵심적인 변화를 미리 실험해본 거죠. (약을 그만 먹으면 다시 폐경기 전의 상태로 돌아갑니다)Within five months, she found, the women’s fat moves to their abdomens, increasing by 11 percent on average. And they burn 50 fewer calories per day. The effect is reversed when the participants stop taking the drug or when Dr. Kohrt gives them estrogen.5달이 지났을 때 약을 먹은 여성들의 복부 지방이 평균 11% 늘어났습니다. 이들이 하루에 소모하는 열량도 대조군보다 평균 50칼로리 정도 낮았습니다. 이런 효과는 실험 참가자들이 약을 그만 먹거나 코트 박사가 에스트로겐을 따로 처방하자 금방 사라졌습니다.Something similar goes on in men, although it’s not clear that F.S.H. is the sole cause, said Dr. Michael W. Schwartz, director of the Nutrition Obesity Research Center at the University of Washington. Men with advanced prostate cancer often take Lupron, a drug intended to stop the production of testosterone, which can fuel their tumors. Often, they gain weight, accumulating fat in their abdomens.남성들에게서도 비슷한 결과가 나타났는데, 다만 그 원인이 난포 자극 호르몬을 조절했기 때문인지는 확실하지 않습니다. 전립선암이 어느 정도 이상 진행된 환자에게는 대개 테스토스테론 생성을 억제하는 약물인 루프론을 처방합니다. 테스토스테론 때문에 종양이 더 빠르게 자랄 수도 있기 때문이죠. 루프론을 먹은 환자들은 보통 몸무게가 늘어나고 복부에 살이 쪄 배가 나옵니다.Lupron also blocks production of F.S.H., and the mouse studies suggest that this should prevent weight gain. That might be because of the loss of testosterone. Yet in experiments in which men were given both Lupron and testosterone — leaving F.S.H. the only blocked hormone — they still did not lose weight. F.S.H. clearly is not the only factor at work, then.루프론은 난포 자극 호르몬의 생성도 억제하는데, 쥐를 대상으로 한 연구를 보면 살이 찌지 않는 이유가 결국 테스토스테론이 줄어들었기 때문일 수도 있습니다. 하지만 또 다른 실험에서 루프론을 처방받고 동시에 테스토스테론도 주입한 남성, 즉 난포 자극 호르몬 생성만 억제한 남성도 여전히 살이 찌지 않았습니다. 결국, 난포 자극 호르몬 말고도 영향을 끼치는 요인이 더 있음을 암시하는 결과입니다.But the dream of an easy way to prevent abdominal weight gain is so appealing, you just want it to be true, said Dr. Philipp E. 하지만 뱃살을 막을 수 있는 손쉬운 방법을 찾는 이들에게는 차라리 섣불리 결론을 내리는 편이 더 마음에 드는 게 사실이라고 텍사스대학교 사우스웨스턴 병원 내과의 필립 셰러 박사는 말합니다. 셰러 박사는 지금껏 쥐를 대상으로는 효과를 본 실험이라도 사람에게는 적용할 수 없다고 밝혀진 실험이 워낙 많기 때문에 이번 실험에도 큰 기대는 걸지 않는다고 말합니다. "저는 그냥 한 발짝 비켜서서 지켜보려 합니다." 하지만 자이디 박사는 여전히 의지가 넘칩니다. 그는 이미 사람에게 주입할 수 있는 난포 자극 호르몬 생성을 억제하는 항체를 준비하고 있습니다. "사람에게도 적용할 수 있을까요? 물론 저도 모릅니다. 지금으로선 아무것도 알 수 없어요."