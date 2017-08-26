Visiting U.S. commanders say diplomacy is key

U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm. Harry Harris, third from right, answers a reporter’s question during a press conference as Commander of the U.S. 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Brigadier Gen. Sean Gainey, left, Lt. Gen. Samuel A. Greaves, director of the United States Missile Defense Agency, second from left, Gen. John Hyten, commander of the United States Strategic Command, third from left, United States Forces Korea Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks, second from right, and deputy Commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command Gen. Kim Byeong-joo, right, stand in front of the PAC-3 launching station at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, Tuesday. [YONHAP] 해리 해리스 미국 태평양사령관이화요일 경기 평택시 주한미군 오산공군기지 PAC-3 발사대 앞에서 열린 합동기자회견에서 질문에 답변하고 있다. 왼쪽부터 션게이니 미 육군94방공미사일 사령관, 새뮤얼그리브스 미사일 방어청장, 존 하이튼 전략사령관, 해리스 태평양사령관, 빈센트브룩스 한미연합사령관, 김병주 한미연합사 부사령관. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, August 23, 2017from the U.S. military and aoflawmakers emphasized diplomacy as the key to dealing with North Korean nuclear threats on a visit to Seoul Tuesday.*top brass: 고급 간부들*delegation: 대표단*bipartisan: 양당의, 초당적인방한 중인 미군 핵심 사령관들과 미 하원의원 대표단은 북한의 핵 위협 해결하기 위해서는 외교가 중요하다고 화요일 강조했다.“The most importantis the diplomatic starting point,” Adm. Harry Binkley Harris, chief of the United States Pacific Command, told reporters Tuesday at the Osan Air Base in Gyeonggi.*starting point: 시작점화요일 경기 오산공군기지에서 열린 기자회견에서 해리 해리스 미군 태평양사령관은 “가장 중요한 시작점은 외교적 시작점이다”고 말했다.“So we hope, and we work for a diplomatic solution to the challenge presented by [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un. And a strong diplomatic effort - backed by a strong military effort - is key becausecombat power should ... support diplomacy, and not.”*credible: 믿을 수 있는, 신뢰할 수 있는*the other way around: 반대로, 거꾸로“우리는 외교적 해법으로 김정은이 던진 도전을 풀 수 있는 것으로 희망한다. 강력한 군사력이 뒷받침하는 강력한 외교적 노력이 중요하다. 믿을 수 있는 군사력이 외교를 지원해야 한다. 외교가 군사력을 지원해서는 안 된다.”Harris, along with Gen. John Hyten, chief of the Strategic Command, and Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, director of the Missile Defense Agency, were visiting Seoul amid the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercises between South Korea and the United States, whichthe previous day.*kick off: 시작하다을지 프리덤가디언 한미 합동 군사훈련이 전날 시작된 가운데 해리스 사령관은 존 하이튼 전략사령관, 새무얼그리브스 미사일방어국장과 함께 방한했다.The three top military commanders, joined by Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commanding general of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), held a rare joint press conference at the base, and Harris explained that the ballistic missile defenseandin the region are part of ato protect the United States and its allies, along with its Patriotand Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) battery.*destroyer: 구축함*cruiser: 순양함*layered defense: 다층 방어*interceptor missile: 요격미사일미군 사령관 3명과 빈센트브룩스 주한미군 사령관은 오산공군기지에서 이례적인 공동 기자회견을 열었다. 해리스 사령관은 패트리엇 요격 미사일 체계와 고고도미사일방어(사드) 체계와 더불어 이 지역에 배치된 탄도미사일 방어 구축함과 순양함은 미국과 동맹국을 지키는 다층방어의 부분이라고 설명했다.“Ahas to be applied first and a diplomatic lever is stronger, more effective, more powerful, if backed it’s backed by credible military power,” Harris said. “And that is what the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance represents. It represents a very strong military back-up to our diplomats who should take the.”*diplomatic lever: 외교적 지렛대*frontline: 최전선*in my estimation: 내가 보기에는해리스 사령관은 “외교적 지렛대를 먼저 사용해야 하고, 외교적 지렛대는 신뢰할 수 있는 군사력이 뒷받침될 때 더 강력하고 더 효과적이다”고 말했다. “한미동맹이 보여주려는 것이 그것이다. 내가 보기에는 최전선에 나서는 우리 외교관들에게 매우 강력한 군사적 지원이 한미동맹이다.”번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)