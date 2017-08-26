2017.8.26 Museums & Galleries

Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Aug. 27: This exhibition retraces the history of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, which started in the mid-19th century as the maker of leather goods for travel, and suitcases in particular. More than 1,000 vintage and contemporary bags and trunks are on display along with accessories.The thematic journey, curated by Olivier Saillard and designed by Robert Carsen, consists of nine sections, opening with the symbol of Louis Vuitton: an antique malle. The exhibition also includes a section about collaborations with famous artists such as Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Jake and Dinos Chapman and Jeff Koons.Admission is free. The venue is closed on Monday. Go to Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5, exit 1.(02)3432-1854, http://kr.louisvuitton.com/kor-kr/heritage-savoir-faire/lvseoulvvv# or www.ddp.or.kr.National Museum of Korea,Yongsan DistrictTo Aug. 27: Saudi Arabia is not only known for its beautiful deserts and massive oil reserves, but also for its priceless archeological treasures from centuries ago. To celebrate the 55th year of diplomatic ties between Korea and Saudi Arabia, this special exhibition will showcase about 466 historical and archeological relics, some of which go back to 4000 B.C.Massive silver-gilt wooden doors that graced the entrance to the Ka’ba at Mecca, a gold funerary mask from the 1st century, and a copper coffee pot from the 19th century called the dallah, will be exhibited.Ticket is 6,000 won ($5.32) for adults. The museum is connected to Ichon Station, line No. 4, exit 2.(02) 2077-9000, www.museum.go.kr.Kumho Museum, Jongno DistrictTo Aug. 31: The exhibition includes works from seven teams of contemporary Korean artists, reflecting on site-specific, non-material qualities such as interactive media or light art. The artists are Je Baak, Kim Juree, Joon Y. Moon, Park Jaeyoung, Park Yeojoo, Yang Junguk and more.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 720-5114, www.kumhomuseum.com.MUSEUM PART 2K Museum of Contemporary Art,Gangnam DistrictTo Sept.1: This show consists of the semi-retrospective shows of the two well-known artists - Dongi Lee and Osang Gwon. It will help visitors to the K Museum, a museum that opened only six months ago, understand its character.Lee is a painter and Gwon works with photography sculpture, and each has their own unique style.But they share some commonalities - close relations with contemporary pop culture and strong visual messages with a tinge of humor.For this exhibition, Lee, dubbed a representative Korean pop artist, presents paintings that range from his early “Atomaus” series, which brought him early fame, to his recent paintings from the “Soap Opera” and “Eclecticism” series.Gwon, dubbed the pioneer of photography sculpture, presents sculptures from what he calls the “Deodorant Type” series, along with his latest “New Structure” series and more.Admission is 12,000 won. It is closed on Monday. Go to Apgujeong Rodeo station, Bundang Line, exit No. 5 and walk five minutes.(02) 2138-0952, www.kmcaseoul.org.National Palace Museum of Korea,Jongno DistrictTo Sept. 3: This exhibition sheds light not on the relics, but on what wrapped the relics and royal objects that usually get displayed in the museum.Many of the precious royal objects and offerings during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) were wrapped in colorful cloths to either protect or decorate items as well as add additional adornment.Wrapping objects had to strictly follow the royal protocols, which states in detail what kind of material and which size and color wrapping cloths should be used.Admission is free. The museum is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go to Gyeongbokgung Station, line No. 3, exit 5.(02) 3701-7500, www.gogung.go.kr.Hangaram Art Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 7: This may be a designer’s exhibition, but what you see is more than just a collection of clever furniture. There are officially some 350 pieces of work put on display, such as furniture, objets d’art, design sketches, paintings and sculptures that people can not only look at, but touch and feel for themselves.So rather than just imagining what it would feel like to sit on one of Rashid’s famous curvy sofas, visitors get an opportunity to appreciate his work with their very own bodies.On top of that, even the vivid colors and eye-catching patterns of the walls are chosen from Rashid’s design archive.Tickets cost 14,000 won for adults and 8,000 won for children. Get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5.(02) 3143-4360, https://karimrashid2017.modoo.at.Hangaram Art Museum of Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 7: The exhibition features more than 100 pieces of fashion photography from among the numerous photos for the iconic fashion magazine Vogue over its 125-year history.The featured pieces were inspired by famous paintings or various art movements.The exhibits include a photo from among legendary photographer Irving Penn’s works inspired by Rococo-era portraits, and works by Erwin Blumenfeld and Erwin Olaf, inspired by the famous “Girl with a Pearl Earring” painting by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. The photos on view were taken by 32 fashion and portrait photographers who range from the late masters such as Penn and Cecil Beaton to relatively young photographers such as Tim Walker and Camilla Akrans.Admission is 13,000 won for adults. To go to the Seoul Arts Center, get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 4-2 or 5. (02) 332-8011, www.voguelike.com.MMCA Seoul, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 9: The Polish artist Krzysztof Wodiczko, 74, is famous for his public art projects. Although grand monuments and facades are meant to show off a city’s power and glory, Wodiczko has turned them into film screens on which the cities’ neglected people or social minorities appear and speak.His first-ever retrospective in Korea includes the video records of 10 of the artist’s public art projects. There is also his latest work “My Wish.” On a replica of a monument to Kim Koo, a leading Korean independence activist, are projected the images of contemporary Koreans.Tickets cost 4,000 won. The museum is closed on Monday. The museum is a 10-minute walk from Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.kr.Sejong Museum of Art, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 15: The exhibition features some 130 pieces of M. C. Escher’s most famous works, including the picture of two hands drawing each other, of lizards crawling out of a piece of a paper, or a patterned picture of fish and birds fitting exactly into each other.Visitors can see how Escher chose to use reality to twist the people’s normal perceptions and ideas.By providing a scene that seems quite probable at first sight, Escher creates a discord between one’s visual senses and the intellect that processes the given information in his famous works such as “Reptiles” and “Ascending and Descending.”Tickets cost 13,000 won for adults. Sejong Museum of Art is located near Gwanghwamun station, line No. 5, exit 8.(02) 399-1000, www.sejongpac.or.kr.