Yoon Jong-shin to release single on Aug. 28

Yoon Jong-shin will release his single “Home Made” on Aug. 28, according to Mystic Entertainment this Friday.“Home Made” is an electronic song that will feature accompaniment by Postino.Yoon recently experienced a resurgence in fame with the release of his single “Like It,” which got to first place on the Melon and Bugs Singles Charts.The song is a part of “The Monthly Yoon Jong-shin,” a project aimed at producing singles every month, with a focus on experimental pieces.Active since 1990, Yoon has had a career not only in singing and songwriting, but as a radio DJ, variety show host and actor as well.His discography includes more than 18 albums, countless features and song writing credits for other famous artists such as Sung Si-kyung, Jo Sung-mo and IU.By Bae Seung-hoon