Lee Jung-hyun doesn’t shy away from a challenge : The singer and actor is open to all projects, no matter the budget

Actor Lee Jung-hyun, who is also widely known to those in their 30s and 40s as a singer, is never afraid to take on a challenge.The film “The Battleship Island,” in which Lee plays a so-called comfort woman - a woman dragged into sexual slavery by the military during Japanese Colonial rule from 1910 to 1945 - was another challenge for her.As much as the opportunity to work on a movie with a production budget of over 20 billion won ($17.7 million) was meaningful for her, movies with lower budgets, like the 60-million-won “Alice in Earnestland,” still bring her excitement. In that movie, she plays a hardworking wife who tries to make enough money to buy a home for her family, but ends up murdering those who get in her way and make her life difficult.The actor, in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down to talk about how her career is shaping up and what her plans are for the future.A. The first thing I look at is the script. And then I check who is directing the project. While reading the script, I don’t think about anything but whether I would enjoy being involved. I find it interesting when characters have a unique personality. I always think, “When would I ever get to play such a role?”If I want to make money, I can continue filming dramas in China, and only do many commercial films here and there, but I’m not intrigued. It cost 60 million won to film “Alice in Earnestland” and the budget for “The Battleship Island” was over 20 billion won. But the happiness I felt during each project was about the same. I even used my own money while filming “Alice.” The piece was good and the director and other staff members were passionate. As long as a script is good and there is passion, I can do a movie for 5 million won. There is no reason for me to not do it.Why would I be shy? I am not that kind of person. I try to memorize the names of each person on staff. Especially while I was filming this movie, all the members felt like family and I was dying to go back to the set. This movie was the first one to keep me on the set even after I was done with my part. I just wanted to be surrounded by the atmosphere. It wasn’t just me who felt this way - it was everybody.I don’t think I am “taking on a challenge.” Regardless of the role or the amount of time, I take work as long as I can enjoy doing it. For now, I think that I want to work for a long time and in a steady manner.I’m not retired from it, but since I have been filming many different movies back-to-back, I am not doing any prep work to release an album. But I’m not saying I don’t sing anymore. If there’s a chance, I want to meet fans on stage.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]예상치 않았던 이야가 쏟아졌고, 예견치 못한 흥행 결과를 받아 들여야 하는 영화 '군함도(류승완 감독)'다. 감독과 배우의 '의도'는 명확했지만 이를 이해하고 공감하는 대중의 반응은 안타깝게도 달랐다.'군함도'에 대한 기대치가 가장 높았던 시기 배우 이정현(38)은 한없이 치솟는 기대치가 혹여 실망으로 이어질까 우려하는 마음을 내비쳤다. 하지만 작품에 대한 신뢰와 진정성 만큼은 확고했다. '책임감'과 '영광'이라는 단어를 여러 번 반복하는 것에서 이 마음은 충분히 엿보였다.'군함도'라고 조금 더 특별했던 것은 아니다. 연기와 작품을 애정하는 태도는 크기와 상관없이 같다. 제작비 6000만원의 독립영화부터 230억 블록버스터 대작까지 넘나드는 필모그래피가 이를 입증한다. 이정현은 "'성실한 나라의 앨리스'를 찍을 때 행복지수와 '군함도'를 찍을 때 행복지수는 같다"며 미소 지었다."무대 위에서 보고 싶어하는 팬들도 많다"는 말에 이정현은 "앨범을 준비하고 있지는 않지만 가수를 은퇴한 것은 아니다"며 작은 희망을 남기기도 했다. 타고나기를 밝은 성격에 이렇게까지 솔직해도 될까 싶을 정도로 다 털어놓는 입담까지. 분야를 넘나드는 화려한 인맥은 그냥 생겨난 것이 아니다."첫째는 무조건 시나리오다. 그 다음은 감독님. 시나리오를 읽었을 때 다른 것은 생각하지 않는다. '내가 즐겁게 찍을 수 있는가'만 따져보는 것 같다. 확실히 캐릭터가 독특해야 재미있다. '이런 역할을 언제 해 보겠어' 하다보니 계속 필모그래피가 독특하게 흘러가는 것 같기도 하다.(웃음) 찍을 때 행복하면 그만이다.""돈 벌려면, 스타성을 유지하려면 중국에서 계속 드라마 찍고 상업영화만 이것저것 할텐데 끌리지 않는다. '성실한 나라의 앨리스'는 순제가 6000만원이었고 '군함도'는 200억이 넘는다. 근데 행복지수는 똑같다. 심지어 '성실한 나라의 앨리스'는 내 사비도 엄청 썼다. 그럼에도 불구하고 행복했다. 작품이 좋았고 감독님을 비롯해 스태프들까지 열정 넘쳤다. 프로에서 활동하는 스태프들이 재능기부 식으로 참여했다. 그런 분들과 함께 작업하는 것이 좋다.""시나리오가 좋고 열정만 있다면 500만원, 1000만원짜리 영화도 할 수 있다. 못 할 이유는 없다.""은퇴한 것은 아닌데 영화를 여러 편 끊임없이 찍다보니 앨범 준비를 구체적으로 하고 있지는 않다. 그래도 '이제 가수활동 안 해요' 이런 것은 아니다. 기회가 된다면 무대 위에서 만나뵙고 싶다.""낯을 왜 가리나. 그런 성격은 아니다. 스태프 이름도 많이 외우려고 노력한다. '군함도'는 특히 더 다 가족 같아서 오히려 현장에 빨리 가고 싶었다. 현장에 가기 싫었던 작품은 한 편도 없지만 내 촬영 분량이 없는데도 남아있었던 적은 '군함도'가 처음이었다. 현장에 파묻히고 싶었달까? 나 뿐만 아니라 모두가 그랬다. 중요한 신이 있으면 서로 서로 봐주고 그랬다.""왜 없겠나. 너무 하고 싶다. 특히 로맨틱코미디를 정말 하고 싶은데 책 자체가 많이 나오지 않는 것 같다. 영화로 못 만난다면 드라마로라도 꼭 해보고 싶다.""일부러 '나 도전할거야!'라는 식으로 마음 먹고 하지는 않는다. 다만 역할·분량 상관없이 즐길 수 있다면 무조건 한다. 지금은 꾸준히 오랫동안 하고 싶다는 욕심이 제일 크다."조연경 기자