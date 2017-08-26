CEOs of KT and Nokia meet to discuss 5G technologies

KT, Korea’s broadband Internet and mobile phone company, said Friday it joined forces with Nokia to further develop the technology for a commercial use of the fifth-generation (5G) mobile network.KT said its head Hwang Chang-kyu and his counterpart Nokia President and CEO Rajeev Suri held a meeting in Seoul to discuss the broadening of two-way cooperation to speed up development of the 5G technology. The 5G network aims to offer data transmission speeds about 100 times faster than the current fourth-generation system. In 2015, companies agreed to collaborate on potential 5G areas, including 5G standardization activities and 5G trials during the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018.On Friday, Suri agreed to expand cooperation with KT beyond the technology of 5G service to include core network technology so that the two companies can develop the 5G platform, KT said.“KT has cooperated with leading companies to lead 5G technology to provide trial service at PyeongChang since announcing its vision in 2015,” Hwang said. YONHAP