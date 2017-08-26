Revolutionary committees (국문)

Five committees created in the Park Geun-hye administration — the Presidential Committee for National Cohesion, the Presidential Committee on Young Generation, the Presidential Committee for Cultural Enrichment, the Unification Preparatory Committee and the Prime Minister’s Government 3.0 Committee — have all been closed.
This is not the first time that a new administration closes committees established in the previous administration. The Park Geun-hye administration closed four committees, including the Committee on Future Planning, from the Lee Myung-bak administration, which also scrapped five committees established by the preceding Roh Moo-hyun administration.
They simply don’t want to put new wine in old bottles. In the first 100 days of the Moon Jae-in administration, some 10 committees have been set up. The Presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be launched next month.
The IT industry is not welcoming this committee. The committee hasn’t even begun to operate, but they are concerned about inconsistency. The organization is directly under the president, and the chair and 15 cabinet members will be included. It seems that the committee will be the command center of the Moon administration’s preparation for the fourth industrial revolution.
But the committee installation plan that passed the cabinet meeting last week only includes five members, the Minister of Science and ICT, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy, Minister of Employment and Labor, Minister of SMEs and Start-ups and the presidential aide for science and technology. Other ministries are not included, as if the fourth industrial revolution is an extension of the IT and venture industry development.
At first, it was supposed to have 30 members, 10 government and 10 civilian participants. Now, the number of civilian members is increased to 25, suggesting that the private sector is leading the effort. The structure of the new organization shows how passionate the government is on the issue. Unlike the Presidential Committee on Job Creation, which is headed by the president personally, some worry that the fourth industrial revolution committee may remain a peripheral organization.
The keyword of the fourth industrial revolution is integration, but the exchanges among ministries are not active. In the 325 documents exchanged between the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy from January to August, only one is on the fourth industrial revolution.
As the fourth industrial revolution draws near, the Blue House and related ministries need to gear up better.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 25, Page 29
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
HA SUN-YOUNG
국민대통합위원회·청년위원회·문화융성위원회·통일준비위원회·정부3.0추진위원회 등 박근혜 정부가 만든 5개 위원회는 문재인 정부에서 모두 폐지됐다. 새 정권이 이전 정부가 만든 위원회를 정리하는 관행은 이번만이 아니다. 박근혜 정부도 미래기획위원회 등 이명박 정부가 만든 위원회 4곳을, 이명박 정부는 노무현 정부가 만든 위원회 5곳을 없앴다.
새 술은 새 부대에 담아야 하나 보다. 출범 100일이 갓 넘은 문재인 정부도 벌써 10개 넘는 위원회를 신설했다. '1호'인 일자리위원회를 시작으로 다음달 중 민관 합동의 '4차산업혁명위원회'를 발족한다.
정보기술(IT) 업계에서는 이 위원회를 놓고 이런저런 말이 무성하다. 아직 출범도 하지 않은 위원회가 구설에 오른 것은 정부의 말 바꾸기 때문이다. 애초 이 조직은 대통령 직속인 데다 총리급 위원장과 국무위원 15명이 참여한다고 했다. "4차 산업혁명에 총력 대응하겠다"는 문재인 정부의 컨트롤타워가 되는 듯했다.
그러나 지난주 국무회의를 통과한 '위원회 설치운영안'을 보면 국무위원 중 과학기술정보통신부·산업통상자원부·고용노동부·중소벤처기업부의 장관 4명과 대통령비서실의 과학기술 관련 보좌관까지 5명이 구성원이다. 4차산업 혁명을 IT와 벤처업계 발전의 연장선 정도로 여겼는지 다른 부처들은 제외했다.
당초 민관 15명씩 총 30명의 위원 구성이었는데 민간 위원을 25명까지 늘려 민간에 일임하는 듯한 인상을 준다. '젊고 혁신적인 사고를 가진 사람'이 위원 자격이라는데 두루뭉술하기 그지없다. 신설 조직의 얼개를 보면 그 분야에 관한 새 정부의 열의가 어느 정도인지 감을 잡을 수 있다. 대통령이 위원장을 맡는 일자리위원회와 달리 4차산업혁명위원회는 변방 조직에 머무를 것이란 우려가 나온다.
4차 산업혁명의 핵심 키워드가 융합이라는데 정부부처 간 교류도 미미하다. 올해 1~8월 과기정통부와 산업부가 주고받은 325건의 문서 중 4차 산업혁명과 관련된 문서는 1건에 불과했다.
인공지능(AI)·자동화 시대에 어떻게 대비해야 하는지 논의할 때 가장 많이 언급되는 문건 중 하나가 미국 백악관이 지난해 10월과 12월 두 차례 발표한 '인공지능' 관련 보고서다. 미 정부가 4차 산업혁명을 얼마나 중시하고 냉철하게 대응하는지 잘 보여 준다. 4차 산업혁명을 제대로 맞이하려면 청와대와 주무부처들이 총대를 더 단단히 메야 할 필요가 있다.
하선영 산업부 기자