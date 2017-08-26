Trust must be earned (국문)
불신받는 식약처장이 생활 독성과의 전쟁 수행할 수 있나
Consumers have become fearful about the food and products they consume as they find state authorities incompetent and unreliable in ensuring the safety of groceries. Eggs were tainted with pesticides, sanitary pads let out volatile organic compounds harmful to the body and sausages containing G3-2 hepatitis E strain have been imported.
State authorities must act fast to investigate toxic substances in grocery stores and come up with ways to ensure safety and contain consumer jitters. So far, we have seen little of it. The series of controversies underscore how unreliable and impotent the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is.
Its minister Ryu Young-in has been making things worse. He drew criticism from the media and lawmakers for showing little knowledge on the controversy over pesticide-contaminated eggs. He complained when Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon scorned him, put the blame on his staff and whined about the press being hard on him.
The ministry’s slow and lax response to the series of consumer product scandals has aggravated public anxieties. The state authority in charge of safeguarding public health went on to claim there is no harm in eating 2.6 pesticide-contaminated eggs every day. Experts were appalled. An environment and health association issued a statement warning the eggs should be addressed as potential hazards for chronic illness. The doctors’ association also released a separate statement advising the government not to jump to conclusions as pesticide residue is not harmful to human bodies, based on acute toxicity tests.
The agency has been equally irresponsible and sloppy in dealing with the controversy over female sanitary pads. The pads made by Lilian, which have been accused of causing various menstrual side effects, were cleared by the ministry. Its case shows how unreliable the ministry’s toxicity tests and quality control have been. People are now questioning if they can go on using tissues and baby pads.
President Moon Jae-in has repeatedly promised to build a country where people can feel safe. But his words and government cannot be trusted when they go on defending Ryu, who has been at the center of controversy. Public safety is too valuable for an incompetent person to be at the head of food and drug safety control. The government must prove to the public that it can be trusted.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 25, Page 30
갈수록 태산이다. 살충제 계란에 놀란 가슴이 진정되기도 전에 생리대 독성물질 의혹까지 터져 생활 속 '독성물질 포비아(공포)'가 확산되고 있다. 여기에 유럽에서 발생한 E형 간염 소시지 소식까지 덮치며 생활안전에 대한 총체적 점검의 필요성이 제기되기 시작했다. 국민들은 불안하다. 이런 때엔 정부 당국이 나서야 한다. 서둘러 독성물질 조사 및 차단 대책과 안전한 사용지침을 내놓고, 일상을 위협하는 각종 위험요소를 점검해 국민을 안심시켜야 한다. 그러나 이번에도 컨트롤 타워가 보이지 않는다. 오히려 식품과 생활용품 안전을 최종 담보해야 할 식품의약품안전처는 불신의 아이콘으로 등장했다.
무엇보다 류영진 식약처장이 불신을 가중시키는 진원지가 되고 있다. 살충제 계란 사태 초기부터 부실한 업무 파악으로 오락가락하는 대응을 보여 불안한 행보를 보이더니 이낙연 총리의 질책에 "총리가 짜증을 냈다"고 발언해 비판을 자초했다. 게다가 이런 비판에 대해 "식약처 직원들이 소홀했다"거나 "식약처가 오락가락한다는 것은 언론이 만든 말"이라며 책임을 떠넘기는 등 종횡무진으로 무력하고 책임을 회피하는 모습을 보인다. '제2의 윤진숙(박근혜 정부의 해양수산부 장관)'이란 말까지 나온다.
식약처의 무감각한 대응에 국민들의 불안과 불신은 커지고 있다. 식약처가 살충제 계란을 매일 2.6개씩 먹어도 괜찮다고 발표한 것만 해도 그렇다. 건강하려고 먹는 음식에 급성 독성 발생 기준을 들이대니 소비자들은 경악했다. 전문가들도 반박했다. 한국환경보건학회는 "급성 독성 위험이 아니라 만성 독성의 영향 가능성을 고려해야 한다"는 성명을 냈다. 의사협회는 "독성물질의 장기 섭취 시 인체에 미치는 영향에 대한 보고가 없다는 점에서 급성 독성 결과만 가지고 무해하다고 결론내려선 안 된다"고 지적했다.
유해 생리대에 대한 식약처의 대응도 미덥지 않기는 마찬가지다. 발진과 생리불순 부작용 사례가 지속적으로 보고된 릴리안 생리대는 식약처 품질검사를 모두 통과한 제품이다. 이번 사태로 식약처의 생활용품 조사가 품질과 기능 위주며 유해성 조사는 미흡하다는 사실이 알려졌다. 독성물질 관리에 구멍이 숭숭 나 있다는 얘기다. 식품부터 생활용품까지 산재한 다수의 독성물질에 지속적으로 노출될 경우 인체가 받는 타격에 대한 지침이나 조사 결과도 없다. 휴지와 기저귀는 써도 되느냐는 아우성이 나오는 것도 당연해 보인다. 도대체 식약처가 뭐하는 곳인지 알 수가 없다.
문재인 정부는 '안전정부'를 표방했다. 그런데도 도처에서 불거지는 류 처장 해임 요구에 청와대가 "좀 더 지켜봐 달라"며 미적대는 것은 정부의 안전에 대한 의지마저 미심쩍게 한다. 생활안전을 책임지는 최일선 부서 수장의 비전문성과 무능함을 왜 국민들이 인내해야 하는가. 식품 및 생활용품의 유해성 시비는 전 세계적으로 나타나고 있다. 생활안전을 지키기 위한 전쟁을 벌일 각오를 해야 할 시기다. 머뭇거릴 시간이 없다. '안전정부'로서의 미더운 모습을 보여주기 바란다.