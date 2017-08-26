Avoiding isolation (국문)

The heated exchange of words among representatives of South and North Korea, the United States and China in Geneva earlier this week raises alarm. In a meeting to address North Korea’s nuclear threat, the United States hinted at the possibility of bypassing Seoul in its dealings with the most belligerent state on earth. Ambassador Robert Wood, head of the U.S. mission in Geneva for arms control, put pressure on North Korea, saying that the United States is prepared to mobilize all its capabilities.
That sounds as if the United States could take military action on its own regardless of South Korea’s position. Responding to the U.S. ambassador’s remarks, the North Korean representative reiterated Pyongyang’s position that South Korea must not be involved in talks between Washington and Pyongyang. He said that South Korea is not qualified to join the dialogue as the nuclear issue is one that should be solved between North Korea and the United States. South Korea increasingly does not have room for involvement in such negotiations.
As Washington and Pyongyang have partly toned down their dire threats, the tinderbox on the Korean Peninsula does not seem ready to explode immediately. But security analysts are convinced that both sides are already engaged in some secret dealing behind the scenes. They base their judgment on U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “is starting to respect” the United States. “And maybe, probably not, but maybe something positive can come about,” he said.
There are rumors that there are contacts going on in New York between Washington and Pyongyang, not to mention contacts in Mongolia between Pyongyang and Tokyo. South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said in an interview that he will put priority on resuming operations at the Kaesong Industrial Complex.
That may be a way for the liberal Moon Jae-in administration to take back some control of the Korean Peninsula issue without being isolated. But Seoul must be careful not to trigger any kind of schism in the international community’s joint front on imposing sanctions on the maverick state.
The government should augment South Korea’s alliance with the United States as much as it tries to improve ties with the North. A reinforced alliance with the United States will help prevent Washington from taking a solo action against North Korea.
It will also help strengthen our position in dealing with the North down the road. In unity is strength!
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 26, Page 26
남북한과 미·중 등 4국 대표가 며칠 전 제네바 군축회의에서 북핵 문제를 놓고 벌인 설전을 들으며 우려를 금할 수 없다. 북한과 미국만 통하고 한국은 배제되는 ‘코리아 패싱’ 가능성이 엿보이기 때문이다. 미 군축 대사는 “우리 마음대로 가능한 모든 역량을 동원할 준비가 돼 있다”고 북한을 압박했다. 미국이 마음만 먹으면 한국의 뜻과는 상관없이 군사 행동을 벌일 수 있다는 말로 들린다. 북한 대표는 “핵은 북·미 간 풀 문제”라며 “한국은 자격이 없다”고 했다. 북·미가 이야기할 테니 한국은 빠지란 통미봉남(通美封南) 입장을 노골적으로 드러낸 것이다. 그 어디에도 한국이 낄 자리는 없다.
현재 한반도 정세는 숨 고르기에 들어간 상태이나 이는 겉모습일 뿐 안으론 치열한 물밑 접촉이 전개되고 있다는 분석이 많다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 “김정은이 우리를 존중하기 시작했다. 뭔가 나올 수 있다”고 말한 게 바로 비밀 접촉의 성과를 반영한다는 해석이 나온다. 뉴욕에선 북·미가, 몽골에선 북·일 접촉이 이뤄지고 있다는 이야기가 무성하다. 이런 가운데 어제 조명균 통일부 장관이 “대북제재 국면 변화 시 개성공단 재개를 우선 추진하겠다”고 밝혔다.
이는 긴장에서 대화로 전환하는 한반도 흐름에서 소외되지 않고 나름대로 운전대에 앉아 주도적 역할을 하려는 의지를 피력한 것으로 보인다. 그러나 대화 조바심을 내다간 자칫 국제사회의 대북제재 공조 대열에 균열을 가져올 수 있음을 염두에 두고 신중을 기해야 할 것이다. 정부는 지금과 같은 민감한 시기에 '코리아 패싱'을 당하지 않으려면 한·미 동맹을 다지고 국제 공조를 통한 대북제재에 더 집중할 필요가 있다. 미국과의 동맹 강화는 미국이 우리의 의지와는 무관하게 독자적 행동을 하는 걸 막는 효과가 있다. 또 언제나 미국을 우선시하는 북한을 상대로 우리의 몸값을 올릴 수도 있기 때문이다.