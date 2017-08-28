[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <19-2 Food Tech>] Consumers losing taste for genetically modified produce (국문)

Although genetically modified food has been around for nearly three decades and has enabled the expansion of food production capacity globally, controversy over its safety refuses to die out. The debate has been heightened in Korea, the world’s top GM food importer, with the public calling for stricter regulation involving GM products.지난 30여년 동안 세계적으로 식품 생산량 확대를 가능케 함에도 불구하고, 유전자 변형 식품 (genetically modified organism, GMO) 의 안정성에 대한 논란은 끊이지 않고 있다. 한국에서 또한 이와 같은 논란이 고조되고 있으며 대중들은 유전자 변형 식품에 대한 엄격한 규제를 요구하고 있다..Kim Jong-hoi, a lawmaker for the People’s Party, proposed an amendment to the School Meals Act on Aug. 23 to prohibit GM ingredients being used in school meals. The amendment also requires schools to prioritize domestic agricultural products. The lawmaker explained the intention of the proposal was to ensure the safety of the meals and promote local agriculture.국민의당 김종회 의원은 지난 8월 23일 학교급식용 식재료에 유전자변형 농산물이 쓰이는 것을 금지하는 ‘학교급식법 개정안’을 제안했다. 개정안은 또한 학교급식용 식재료로 국내산 농수산물을 우선적으로 사용하도록 한다. 김 의원은 급식의 안전성을 확보하고 지역 농업 육성을 위한 것이 개정안의 목적이라고 설명했다.The proposition comes amid rising public sentiment that genetically engineered crops can pose a health risk. In June, a television program revealed that nearly half of the top-selling ramen in Korea are made with GM ingredients, provoking concerns that GM ingredients are being excessively used by food companies. Some of the ramen were reportedly banned from sale in other parts of the world.김 의원의 개정안은 유전자 변형 농산물이 사람의 건강에 위험을 초래할 수도 있다는 여론이 불거지고 있는 가운데 발의되었다. 지난 6월에는 한 텔레비전 프로그램이 한국의 가장 잘 팔리는 라면 약 50%가 유전자 변형농산물을 재료로 만들어졌다는 사실을 밝히며, 식품 회사에서 유전자변형 재료들을 과도하게 쓴다는 우려를 불러일으켰다. 실제로 언급된 라면들의 일부는 다른 국가들로부터 판매 금지를 당하기도 했다.After the program was aired, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety conducted an investigation on the products and concluded that those ingredients have passed inspection and were approved as safe to use.방송 이후에 식품의약품안전처는 유전자변형 재료 검출 경위를 조사하였고 식용으로 승인된 유전자전자 변형 재료들이 검출 되었다고 설명했다.According to data released by the Korea Biosafety Clearing House, Korea has imported about 10 million tons of genetically modified agricultural products on average for the past three years, making it the top importer of GM produce in the world. Genetically modified corn, used for human as well as livestock consumption, dominated the imports at 8.58 million tons last year alone. Right now, a total of seven agricultural products including corn and beans are approved by the local authority for human consumption.한국바이오안전성정보센터가 공개한 정보에 따르면, 한국은 지난 3년간 무려 평균 천만t의 GM 농산식품을 수입해옴으로써, 세계 최대 GMO 식품 수입국이 되었다. 식용과 더불어 가축용 유전자 변형 옥수수가 지난해에만 858만t이 수입되어 수입량으로서는 1위를 차지하였다. 현재로서 식용으로는 옥수수와 콩을 비롯한 총 7가지 농식품들이 당국으로부터 승인을 받고 수입되고 있다.While the authorities and some importers claim these products pose no health risk as they are approved by the government, some experts beg to differ.당국과 몇몇의 수입업자들이 이러한 제품들이 정부로부터 승인이 되었기에 건강에 아무런 해가 되지 않는다고 주장한 반면, 어떤 전문가들의 의견은 달랐다.“There are some studies and reports on possible side effects created by GMOs,” said Lee Ki-won, a professor of food and animal biotechnology at Seoul National University. “And although not entirely an issue with GMOs, there have been some controversy involving glyphosate, which is a type of herbicide used when growing genetically modified crops.”서울대 농생명공학부 이기원 교수는 “GMO에 대한 부작용연구가 발표된 적이 있다”며 “GMO 자체의 문제는 아니지만, GMO용 농산물 재배 시 사용되는 제초제인 글리포세이트 (glyphosate) 에 대한 부작용 사례 및 연구들이 발표된 적이 있다”라고 설명했다.Although some question the validity, a team of researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology reportedly found that glyphosate could cause autism in children.타당성 제기가 끊이지는 않지만 실제로 MIT 공대서는 글리포세이트가 어린이들에게 자폐증 증세를 유발한다는 결과를 공개하기도 했다.There is a growing call for stricter regulations on labeling GM ingredient. The current law only requires a food producer to label their products as using GM substances if the modified ingredients take up more than 3 percent of the entire product. These regulations are much less stringent than other countries. The European Union requires GM labeling for products if they contain more than 0.9 percent modified ingredients. Some countries ban GM ingredients entirely.이러한 가운데 GMO 재료 표시에 대한 더 엄격한 규제가 필요하다는 목소리가 높아지고 있다. 현행법상 검출된 GMO 혼입치가 3% 이내인 경우 GMO표시를 면제 받는다. 이러한 규제는 다른 국가들에 비해 너무 느슨하다는 평가를 받는다. 유럽 연합의 경우 혼입치가 0.9% 이상일 경우 GMO 제품으로 표기하도록 되어있다. 어떤 국가들은 GMO 재료를 철저히 금하기도 한다.최형조 기자 CHOI HYUNG-JO [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]