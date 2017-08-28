[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution <19-1 Food Tech>] From petri dish to plate - the new food chain (국문)

[ILLUSTRATED BY BAE MIN-HO]

It took less than a day for large retailers in Korea to remove eggs from their shelves after the pesticide contamination scandal hit the nation earlier this month. This has left local consumers and restaurants perplexed as they have no substitute for eggs, a key ingredient in many dishes prepared at local eateries as well as at home.살충제 파동 이 후 국내 대형마트들이 계란 판매를 중단하기 까진 하루도 걸리지 않았다. 식당뿐만 아니라 가정식의 주요 재료인 계란의 갑작스러운 판매 중지에, 대체품목을 찾을 수 없는 국내 소비자와 식품 업계는 큰 타격을 입을 수밖에 없었다.The promise of advances in biotechnology is that one day consumers will have not only perfect substitutes for eggs, but also for meat. The food won’t be expensive, and will have been made in labs without killing animals. The lab-grown products can even offer a solution to the environmental issues as greenhouse gas emissions from animal farming is considered one of the key causes of climate change.생명공학의 발전에서 기대할 수 있는 점은, 언젠가 이러한 소비자들은 계란뿐만 아니라 육류의 완벽한 대체품들을 얻을 수 있다는 것이다. 합당한 가격은 물론, 가축 도살 없이 실험실에서 생산될 것이다. 가축 사육에서 발생하는 온실 가스는 기후 변화의 주요 원인 중 하나로 여겨지기 때문에, 이렇게 사육이 아닌 연구실 배양으로 얻어진 식품들은 환경 오염 문제에 대한 해결책이 될 수도 있다.According to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions come from the livestock industry.유엔식량농업기구 보고서에 의하면 가축사육에서 발생하는 온실 가스가 지구 전체 온실 가스 배출량의 약 15%를 차지한다고 한다.“With GHG emissions along livestock supply chains estimated at 7.1 gigatonnes (7.1 billion ton) CO2 –eq per annum, representing 14.5 percent of all human-induced emissions, the livestock sector plays an important role in climate change,” said the UN report. By species, beef and dairy cattle emit the highest level of GHG at around 4.5 billion ton CO2 –eq.유엔식량농업기구는 보고서에서 “가축 사육 생산 과정에서 발생하는 연간 7.1 기가톤 (71억톤)의 온실가스는 인류가 만들어내는 온실가스 전체량의 14.5 %를 차지한다”며 “축산업이 기후 변화에 큰 영향을 미친다”라고 전했다. 종으로 봤을 때 육우와 젖소 사육이 연간 45억톤으로 가장 많은 양의 온실 가스를 배출한다.Another report by the FAO pointed out that GHG emissions from livestock “could seriously compromise agriculture’s ability to feed the most vulnerable, impeding progress towards the eradication of hunger, malnutrition and poverty.” The report estimated that, depending on the gravity of climate change, as many as 600 million people may go hungry in 2080.식량농업기구의 다른 보고서는 또한 “축산업에서 발생하는 온실가스는 농산업에 타격을 주어 취약계층에 대한 식량부족을 악화시키고 지구상의 기아, 영양실조 그리고 빈곤 근절을 지연시킬 것”이라고 설명했다. 게다가 기후 변화의 심각성에 따라 2080년도에는 6억명의 사람들이 식량부족을 겪을 수도 있을 것 이라고 예측했다.Climate change isn’t the only factor that poses a threat to global food security.기후 변화 만이 세계 식량안전보장을 위협하는 것이 아니다.“Today’s agriculture is at the center of a global trend in which population is increasing and food demand is growing drastically,” said Yong Gao, the director of corporate engagement Asia and Africa for Monsanto, an American multinational agricultural and biotechnology company, and president of Monsanto China.농업 및 생명 공학 미국 다국적 기업인 몬산토의 아시아 및 아프리카 대외협력 총괄 디렉터 겸 몬산토 차이나 사장인 용 가오 박사는, “오늘날의 농업은 세계 인구가 점점 더 늘어나고 그로 인해 식량 수요가 기하급수적으로 늘어나는 세계적인 추세의 중심에 있다”라고 전했다.“Global food demand in 2050 is projected to increase by at least 60 percent above 2006 levels, driven by population and income growth, as well as rapid urbanization,” speculated the FAO.식량농업기구는 “인구, 소득 증가 및 빠른 도시화로 인해 2050년의 세계 식량수요는 2006년 수치 대비 최소 60% 이상 증가할 것”이라고 추측했다.“It’s important that we find a sustainable way to secure global food security,” Gao added.“세계 식량 안보를 보장하기 위한 지속가능한 방식을 찾는 것이 중요하다”라고 가오박사는 덧붙였다.As it is impossible to fully remove meat consumption, some experts say the world must find an alternate way to produce meat.육류 소비를 완전히 막는건 불가능하기에, 전문가들은 이제 세계는 육류 생산 방식에 대한 대안을 찾아야 한다고 주장한다.Sentience Politics, a political think tank based in Germany, said in a policy proposal that cultured meat, which is produced using the cell of an animal in laboratory, may present a solution to such issues. “Cultured meat seems likely to offer vast benefits in terms of animal welfare, environmental impact and human health,” the policy proposal said.독일의 정치 싱크탱크인 “Sentience Politics”는 실험실에서 가축 세포 배양을 통해 얻어지는 배양육이 이러한 문제들에 대한 답을 제시할 수도 있을 것 이라고 한 정책 제안서에서 주장했다. “배양육은 동물복지, 환경에 미치는 영향 그리고 인간의 건강 등 다양한 면에서 막대한 이득을 제공할 것으로 보여진다”라고 제안서는 전했다.Other studies showed similarly promising results. A study at the University of Oxford, for instance, suggested that cultured meat generates up to 96 percent less GHG emissions while requiring 99 percent less land than traditional livestock farming.다른 연구들 또한 배양육을 가능성을 보여주었다. 예를 들어 옥스퍼드대의 한 연구에 의하면 배양육은 생산 과정에서 일반 축산 방식 보다 약 96%나 적은 양의 온실 가스를 배출함과 동시에 공간은 약 99%나 절약하는 것으로 나타났다.“Our research shows that cultured meat could be part of the solution to feeding the world’s growing population and at the same time cutting emissions and saving both energy and water,” said Hanna Tuomisto, the leading researcher on the project, according to Oxford University. “Simply put, cultured meat is, potentially, a much more efficient and environmentally-friendly way of putting meat on the table.”옥스퍼드대에 의하면 이 프로젝트의 선임 연구원인 한나 투오미스토 (Hanna Tuomisto) 교수는 “우리 연구에 의하면 배양육는 전 세계적으로 늘어나는 인구에 먹거리를 제공하는 동시에 가스 배출을 줄이고 에너지와 물을 절약하기 위한 솔루션의 한 부분이 될 수 있을 것”이라며, “쉽게 말하자면 배양육은 더 효율적이고 환경 친화적인 방식으로 인류의 식탁에 고기를 제공해줄 수 있을 것”이라고 말했다.“Cultured meat refers to in vitro meat, which does not involve slaughtering animals but obtaining edible meat by culturing cells in a lab,” said Lee Ki-won, a professor of food and animal biotechnology at the Seoul National University. “The process involves cell engineering and skeletal muscle tissue engineering.”서울대 농생명공학부 이기원 교수는 “배양육이란, 시험관 고기(in vitro meat) 를 뜻하며, 가축을 사육하는 과정을 거치지 않고 연구실에서 세포을 배양하여 얻게 되는 식용고기를 의미한다”며, “이 과정은 세포 공학 기술 (cell engineering)과 골격근 조직 공학 기술(Skeletal muscle Tissue engineering)을 포함한다”라고 설명 하였다.One of the pioneers of the technology is Mark Post, professor of vascular physiology at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. In 2008, Post was the first person in the world to present lab-grown meat cultured from the muscle cells of a cow.마크 포스트 (Mark Post)라고 하는 네덜란드 소재 마슈트리히드대 혈관 생리학 교수는 배양육 생산 기술의 개척자 중 한 명으로 여겨진다. 2008년에 그는 이미 소의 근육 세포를 사용하여 배양한 고기를 전 세계에 선보였다.Although the technology is still very new, Professor Lee explained that it has undergone a great degree of development in recent years. “The price of cultured meat, which stood at around $325,000 at the beginning of its developmental, is now about $8 per 100 grams,” Lee said.아직 배양육 재배 기술은 초기단계에 있다. 하지만 이기원 교수는 요 근래에 관련 기술들이 큰 발전을 이뤄냈다고 설명했다. 그는 “처음 개발 당시에는 무려 32만 5천달러가 투입되었으나, 100g당 8달러 수준까지 낮추었다”라고 전했다.One of the leading companies in this newly emerging sector is Memphis Meats, a food technology company based in San Francisco. The U.S. company released meatballs made from lab-grown beef in 2016. In March this year the company also unveiled the world’s first cultured poultry — chicken and duck produced directly from animal cells.샌프란시스코 소재 식품 공합 회사인 멤피스 미츠 (Memphis Meats)는 이 신흥 산업의 선도기업 중 한 곳이다. 이 미국 회사는 2016년에 연구실에서 배양된 소고기로 만들어진 미트볼을 선보였다. 올해 3월에는 가축의 세포로 만든 배양 닭고기와 오리고기를 세계 최초로 선보였다.“We start by harvesting meat cells from the highest quality livestock,” explained a company spokesperson. “Then, we identify cells that are capable of self-renewal. We’ve learned which cells give us the flavor, textures and aromas we want. We grow those cells into meat in a clean, safe and nutritious environment.”회사 관계자는 생산 과정에 대해 “최상급의 가축으로부터 육류 세포를 수확하는 데서부터 시작한다” 라고 설명하며 “그리고 자기 재생이 가능한 세포를 추린다”라고 덧붙였다. 그는 또한 “어떤 세포가 우리가 원하는 맛, 질감 그리고 향을 내는 지도 파악했다”며 “이 세포들을 깨끗하고 안전하며 영양분이 많은 환경에서 고기로 배양한다”라고 말했다.The company also explained their products are not vegetarian as it they use meat that has just been produced in a laboratory.이 회사는 또한 그들이 개발한 상품은 연구실에서 만들어진 고기로 생산된 것이기에 채식주의식를 위한 것은 아니라고 전했다.The company announced on Aug. 23 that it had raised some $17 million. Notable investors include Bill Gates and Richard Branson, as well as Suzy and Jack Welch and Cargill, one of the largest meat companies in the world. The startup has raised over $20 million to date since it was founded in 2015.멤피스 미츠는 지난 8월 23일 약 1700만불에 달하는 투자금을 조달했다고 발표했다. 주요 투자자에는 빌 게이츠, 리차드 브랜슨 그리고 수지, 잭 웰치 또한 세계적은 육류 회사인 카길 (Cargill) 등이 포함 되어 있었다. 멤피스 미츠는 2015년 설립 이후 현재까지 약 2000만불의 투자금을 모았다.“Memphis Meats plans to use the funds to continue developing delicious products, to accelerate its work in scaling up clean meat production, and to reduce production costs to levels comparable to — and ultimately below — conventional meat costs,” explained the company.회사는 “멤피스 미츠는 투자금을 지속적으로 맛 좋은 상품을 만들고 친환경 육류 생산 규모 확대에 박차를 가하는 데 쓸 것”이라며 “생산가를 더욱 낮추어 궁극적으로는 현재의 육류 가격보다 더욱 낮은 수준으로까지 만들 것”이라고 말했다.Still, experts say that the industry has a long way to go until consumers will find dishes made using cultured meat on their dining table.전문가들은 하지만 일반 소비자들이 배양육을 식탁에서 찾아볼 수 있을 때 까진 아직 시간이 좀 걸릴 것이라고 예상했다.“Cultured meat shows great potential as a substitute for livestock products,” said Professor Lee. “But there are hurdles to overcome. For instance, there are elements other than muscle cells that give meat flavor, such as fat and blood, as well as texture, which cultured meat cannot replicate completely at the moment.”서울대 이교수는 “배양육은 육류 대체 식품에 대한 새로운 가능성을 보여주는 기술이긴 하지만, 아직 극복해야할 점이 남아있다”며 “육류는 근육 외에도 지방, 혈액, 조직감 등 맛에 영향을 주는 다른 요소들이 많이 있다. 아직 배양육은 육류를 완전히 모사하는 데에는 부족한 점이 있다”라고 말하였다.Finding replacements for eggs is an ongoing problem for the global bio-tech industry.계란의 대체재를 찾는 것은 국제 생명 공학 산업에겐 지속적 숙제로 남아있다.According to research from Future Market Insights, the global egg replacement ingredient market will post a compound annual growth rate of 5.8 percent from 2016 to 2026. “The egg shortage crisis due to avian influenza, increasing demand for plant based ingredients and increased cost of eggs are factors expected to support the growth of the global egg replacement ingredient market over the forecast period,” reported the research company.Future Market Insights가 실시한 연구에 의하면 2016년부터 2026년 사이 세계 계란 대체재 산업은 약 5.8%의 연평균 성장률을 보일 것으로 예상된다.Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based food company, was established in 2011 with the intention to provide a plant-based egg replacement. The company has had some success with products such as Just Mayo — an egg-free mayonnaise made with yellow split peas. Hampton Creek received investment from big names around the globe, including Hong Kong multi-billionaire Li Ka-shing and Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang, and has raised more than $200 million over since its inception.미 샌프란시스코에 위치한 햄튼 크릭 푸트는 식물성 계란 대체품을 만들자는 취지와 함께 2011년에 설립 되었다. 이후 계란 없이 황두만으로 만들어진 “저스트 마요”와 같은 상품으로 성공을 거두었다. 햄튼 크릭은 전세계의 큰손들에게서 투자를 받았으며 투자자들은 홍콩 재벌 리카싱 그리고 야후 공동설립자 제리 양 등이 있다. 회사 론칭 이후 2억불 넘는 펀딩을 투자 받았다.While the company is thought to offer the most viable alternative for eggs, it is currently under fire for possibly rigging ingredients info and violating food safety regulations. According to a Bloomberg report, Target, a U.S. retail giant, pulled Hampton Creek’s products from its shelves across the United States.달걀에 대한 가장 이상적인 대안책을 내놓았다고 여겨졌으나 현재 이 회사는 성분 정보 조작, 식품 안전법 위반 등의 의심을 받고 있다. 블룸버그 보도는 현재 미국 대형 할인 마트인 타겟은 햄튼 크릭의 상품을 미국 전역 지점에서 판매 중단하였다고 전하였다.While effort to bring development in the field continues in the United States and Europe, it’s difficult to spot any dedicated startups or companies in Korea.미국, 유럽등지에서는 이러한 분야에 대한 개발이 활발하게 이루어지고 있는 반면에 한국에서는 관련 스타트업 또는 기업을 찾아보기가 힘든 실정이다.“We cannot find any companies that produce cultured agricultural products in Korea,” explained Lee of Seoul National University. “Technologically, Korean companies could catch up [with the U.S. and Europe], but to commercialize the products, we must consider various factors such as standards on the food safety of cultured meat, production and distribution channels and ethical standards.”서울대 이기원 교수는 “아직 국내에는 배양육을 생산하는 회사는 찾기 어려울 것”이라며 “국내의 경우, 기술적인 부분은 조직 배양하는 기술을 응용하는 것으로 따라 갈 수 있으나, 상업화를 위해서는 식품 안전성, 생산 및 유통 방법, 생명 윤리에 대한 기준이 마련되어야 한다”라고 전했다.MBG, a Korean bio-tech company and medical device producer, is currently researching lab-grown meat. The company said it is in the phase of muscle satellite cell extraction experiments.한국의 생명공학 및 의료기기 개발 회사인 엠비지는 현재 배양육에 대한 실험을 진행 중인 것으로 알려진다. 회사는 현재 근육위성세포 추출 실험 단계에 있는 것으로 전해진다.While research and commercial development of biotechnology for food is hard to find in Korea, some companies here are trying to present alternate solutions to traditional meals. One local startup decided to bet on meal replacement powders.식품을 위한 생명공학의 연구와 상업적 발전은 한국에서 찾기 힘든 반면, 국내 몇 개의 회사들은 전통적인 식사를 대체할 만한 방법들을 내보이려 하고 있다.Lab Nosh has a line-up of bottled powders that can replace meals when taken with water. Their base is whey protein — an animal protein that can be extracted from the remains of strained milk. Unlike protein shakes or powder, Lab Nosh’s mixture also contains carbohydrate, fat and 20 different kinds of vitamin and minerals, making it adequate for a meal replacement.랩 노쉬 (Lab Nosh) 는 물과 함께 섭취할 시 한끼 식사로 대체할 수 있는 파우더병 라인업을 선보이고 있다. 제품은 걸러진 우유의 잔여물에서 추출되는 동물성 단백질인 유청 단백질을 베이스로 만들어진다. 단백질 쉐이크나 파우더와는 달리, 랩 노쉬의 제품은 탄수화물과 지방, 그리고 20여가지의 비타민과 미네랄이 함유되어 있어, 한끼 식사로 대체하기 적당하다.CEO Park Chan-ho of Egnis, Lab Nosh’s manufacturer, got the idea from Soylent, a U.S. company that sells protein-based meal replacements. He suggested the idea to the company where he was working but was refused.랩 노쉬의 제조사 이그니스 (Egnis) 의 박찬호 대표는 단백질 기반 식사 대체품을 판매하는 미국 회사 Soylent에서 아이디어를 얻었다. 그는 그가 다니던 회사에 아이디어를 제시했지만 거절당했었다.“Even after that I still kept following the product’s success in the U.S and eventually thought the same market demand would exist in Korea and Asia,” he said.박 대표는 “그 이후로도 미국에서의 제품의 성공을 지켜봤고, 이와 같은 시장 수요가 한국과 아시아에도 존재할 것 이라 생각했다”고 말했다.The meal replacement market in the west started four decades ago in the 1970’s. Thompson Medical, founded by S. Daniel Abraham, was one of the pioneers of the industry and introduced SlimFast in 1977. It was first launched as a diet shake product. Since then, the market proliferated and now companies like Soylent are bringing meal replacement products that are not solely made for the sake of dieting but that can be consumed as a full meal. According to some reports, the global on-the-go meal market may grow by more than 7 percent per year in the next few years. The United States is the largest market for the industry, taking up about 50 percent of the global share, according to some reports.서양의 식사 대체 시장은 40년전인 1970년대부터 시작이 되었다. S. Daniel Abraham이 설립한 톰슨 메디칼 (Thompson Medical) 은 산업 개척자들 중 하나였고, 1977년에 SlimFast를 소개했다. SlimFast는 처음에 다이어트 쉐이크 제품으로 출시되었다. 이후로부터 시장 확산이 이루어졌고 지금은 Soylent와 같은 회사들이 오로지 다이어트 목적이 아닌 든든한 한끼 식사로 먹을 수 있는 식사 대체 제품들을 만들어내고 있다. 어떤 보고서들에 따르면, 세계적 이동식 식사 시장은 이후 몇 년간 7% 이상 성장할 수도 있다고 한다. 보고서들에 의하면, 미국이 관련 산업의 가장 큰 시장이며, 전세계 시장의 약 50%나 차지한다고 한다.One task Egnis had to work on to sell meal replacement powders in Korea was taste.한국에서 식사 대체용 파우더 제품을 판매하기 위해 이그니스가 공을 들인 것은 바로 맛이었다.“American and European products of the kind don’t concentrate too much on taste — their bigger emphasis is on function. But when it comes to selling food in Korea or Asia it’s different. No matter how functional it is, people won’t take it if it doesn’t taste good. After all, it’s not medicine,” Park added. Lab Nosh’s Blueberry Yogurt, for example, doesn’t taste much different from a yogurt beverage one could order at a regular cafe. There are ten variations in total including green tea, corn and sweet potato.박 대표는 “미국과 유럽의 제품들은 맛에 그렇게 초점을 두지 않으며, 오히려 기능을 강조한다”라며 “하지만 한국이나 아시아권에서 식품을 판매할 때는 좀 다르다. 식품의 기능성이 아무리 뛰어나다 한들, 맛이 없으면 사람들은 사지 않을 것이다. 어쨌든 약은 아니니까,”라고 말했다. 랩노쉬의 블루베리 요거트를 예로 들자면, 일반 카페에서 맛 볼 수 있는 요거트 음료의 맛과 크게 차이가 나지 않는다. 녹차, 옥수수 그리고 고구마를 비롯한 10가지 종류의 맛이 있다.The company’s goal is to be Asia’s leading functional food manufacturer. In the long-run, Park envisions his company developing cultured meat as well, which he sees as the ultimate solution to the food crisis that the world is facing.회사의 목표는 아시아의 선두적인 기능성 식품 제조사가 되는 것이다. 앞으로 박 대표는 그의 회사에서 세계 식량 위기의 궁극적인 해결책이라고 생각하는 배양육을 만들 계획도 가지고 있다.Park added that Korea’s protein technology was still too young. “Countries with an average GDP around $30,000 tend to spend more on easy and quick home meal replacements [like lunch boxes],” Park said. “But if GDP goes over $40,000 like the U.S. and Japan, people tend to look for ways to lead a healthier and more eco-friendly lifestyle.”박 대표는 한국의 단백질 기술이 아직 미숙하다고 덧붙였다. “평균 GDP가 3만 달러인 국가들은 (도시락 같은) 쉽고 빠른 식사 대체식품을 더 소비하는 경향이 있다”며, “하지만 미국과 일본같이 GDP가 4만 달러를 넘어서면 사람들은 좀 더 건강하고 친환경적인 라이프스타일을 추구하려 한다.”고 박 대표가 전했다.최형조, 송경선 기자 CHOI HYUNG-JO, SONG KYOUNG-SON [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]