LG to make its appliances work with Amazon Echo

LG Electronics said Sunday that it would make its appliances work with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker as part of an ongoing process to expand into artificial intelligence. It plans to showcase its appliances working with Echo at the IFA in Berlin, which kicks off on Friday.LG said that while Echo does not respond to Korean voice commands at the moment, research is underway to set up a compatible system late this year or early next year. Products that will work with Echo include refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, air-conditioners, air purifiers, cleaning robots and ovens.For the past few years, LG has been pairing its products with voice-activated devices like Echo through various open platform and open partnership arrangements. YONHAP