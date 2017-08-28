Hyundai develops auto alert system for babies left in cars

Hyundai Motor said Sunday that it would develop technology to enhance the safety of babies left unattended in the backseat.The Korean automaker plans to gradually incorporate a “rear-seat passenger alert system” to its vehicles starting next year. The same features will be applied to cars made by its sister company, Kia Motors.“The technology is aimed at protecting babies in case their parents leave them in the back seat and are absent for some time to do shopping and take care of other business,” a Hyundai spokesman said.The system sends an alert to drivers’ phones if they do not return after a set period of time to their car.Hyundai said it also plans to introduce a ball-type belt clip to help fasten baby seats more tightly. YONHAP