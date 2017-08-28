Seoul studies the building of a nuclear submarine

South Korea has started a feasibility review for the building of a nuclear-powered submarine amid North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats, government sources said Sunday.The Navy has commissioned a private institute to find ways to resolve international restrictions in building a nuclear submarine with the results to come out as early as the end of this year, sources said.The government and the military are likely to finalize whether to construct a nuclear-powered sub based on the study.The move comes as North Korea has been advancing its nuclear and missile capability by firing two intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).The North’s development of SLBMs could pose a grave threat as it is hard to detect when and where they will be launched, making it difficult to seek a timely and effective response.“Many experts said that it is necessary to build a nuclear submarine to better counter the North’s threat,” a source said. “A study is aimed at reviewing legal interpretations including international treaties and technical aspects.”There are growing calls from government officials and politicians including Defense Minister Song Young-moo to push for building of a nuclear-powered sub.But some experts said that there may be restrictions in doing so, citing President Moon Jae-in’s shutting down of nuclear power plants and a nuclear pact between Seoul and Washington.The South Korean military reportedly has the capability to construct a small nuclear reactor for a nuclear-powered submarine, but the problem lies in securing enriched uranium for fuel.A 2015 atomic energy pact between South Korea and the United States permits Seoul to make low-enriched uranium that can be used as fuel.Analysts said that since the deal allows Seoul to enrich uranium at a low level for a “peaceful” purposes, Washington would not give its consent to South Korea’s possible move for a nuclear submarine.Moon Keun-sik, an expert at the Korea Defense and Security Forum, said that it is possible to buy uranium with 20 percent enrichment levels being traded in markets.“South Korea can push for building a nuclear submarine after reporting to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it has no plan to develop nuclear weapons,” he claimed.Yonhap