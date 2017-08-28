Winners announced in ESU competition

Winners of the 14th ESU Korea Public Speaking Competition gather on stage after the awards ceremony, held at the Kintex branch of Hyundai Department Store in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Saturday, with Ryu Kwon-ha, far left of back row, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Lee Bong-jae, second from left, the newspaper's executive manager; Jang Jin-young, third from left, managing director of Hyundai Department Store's Kintex branch; and Lee Seung-hoon, far right of back row, corporate sustainability manager at HSBC Korea. [PARK SANG-MOON]

The final round of the 14th English-Speaking Union (ESU) Korea Public Speaking Competition was held Saturday at the Kintex branch of Hyundai Department Store in Goyang, Gyeonggi. It was participated in by 120 students narrowed down from a field of hundreds from around the country.The Grand Prize, the contest's highest honor, was given to four contestants, one from each age group: Lee Si-jin from Seoul Jamwon Elementary School, Oh Min-ju from BIS Canada, Sim Yoo-hyeon from Heungdeok Middle School and Ham Ji-yong from Yongsan International School of Seoul.The event, held twice a year, was hosted by the Korea JoongAng Daily and the British Embassy in Seoul. Official sponsors of this year's second ESU contest were HSBC Korea and Hyundai Department Store.Distinguished guests who presented the awards included Jang Jin-young, managing director of Hyundai Department Store's Kintex branch; Lee Seung-hoon, corporate sustainability manager at HSBC Korea; Ryu Kwon-ha, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; and Lee Bong-jae, the paper's executive manager.Each participant gave five-minute speeches in English and answered questions from a panel of judges. Contestants were divided into four groups: elementary lower-level, elementary higher-level, middle and high school.The Gold Prize went to Kim Seung-eun from Seoul Seowon Elementary School, Hong Won-jun from Incheon Ansan Elementary School, Youn So-eun from Daeryong Middle School, Lee Ga-yeon from Baekseok Middle School and Shin Da-won from British International School of Bratislava.The Silver Prize went to Lee Soo-in from Seoul Gilwon Elementary School, Lee Eugenie from Wonmyung Elementary School, Seo Min-young from Seoul Younghoon Elementary School, Moon Jae-heum from North London Collegiate School Jeju and Ahn Kyu-won from Cheongshim International Academy.The Bronze Prize went to Shin Soul from Mogun Elementary School and Seo Hyo-lee from Yongin Shinchon Middle School.The Participation Prize was awarded to Ahn Yoon-ji from Saetbyeol Elementary School, Ahn Jeong-hyun from Cheongju Daeseong Elementary School, Lee Do-hyun from Gyeseong Elementary School, Eom Ye-dam from Seongnam Maesong Elementary School, You Da-young from Wolchon Elementary School, Jung Won-joon from Seoulbeodle Elementary School, Kang Ji-woo from Cheonan Shinbang Middle School, Ko Hyun-soo from Guahm Middle School, Lee Ji-seung from Kwangshin Middle School, Lee Soo-kyeong from Dongtan Global High School, Jeong Yeo-jun from Harrow School and Jang Yu-ji from Baekyoung High School.Creative Prizes were bestowed to Jeon Tae-kyung from Hansol Elementary School, Son Dong-uk from Dongrae Elementary School, Yoo Se-bin from Shingi Elementary School, Lee Si-ho from Dogok Elementary School, Kim Tae-hee from Busan Girl's Middle School, Park Joo-won from Shinil Middle School, Lee Si-eun from Shinmok High School, Jeong Ha-young from Myungduk Foreign Language High School and Jie Yeo-won from Cheongshim International Academy.Ham Ji-yong, Grand Prize winner in the high school division, will face off against Kim Chan-ho, from Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, who won the award in the previous ESU contest, to determine who will advance to the International Public Speaking Competition next year in London.BY LEE SUNG-EUN [lee.sungeun@joongang.co.kr]