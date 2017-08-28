An inconvenient truth (국문)

Kim Jong-il’s first nuclear test in 2006 was a game changer in U.S.-North Korea relations and shifted the Bush administration’s approach to North Korea.
Before the test, the administration adhered to the six-party framework, but the next year, those meetings took a backseat to direct dialogue between the two countries.
The Feb. 13 agreement that came out of the six-party talks, in which North Korea agreed to suspend development of nuclear weapons in exchange for oil, was a product of meetings between the United States and North Korea.
It was a dramatic change in direction for President George W. Bush, who once called North Korea part of the “axis of evil.” Without the nuclear test, Bush wouldn’t have moved.
Kim Jong-un’s intercontinental ballistic missile test last month was another game changer. The last hurdle in North Korea’s weapons program is loading a nuclear warhead on an ICBM.
The test agitated Washington and began a battle of rhetoric between President Donald Trump and Pyongyang.
Based on what foreign affairs and defense ministers from South Korea and the United States said, the official position appears to prioritize diplomacy, with military options as back-up.
Pyongyang’s missile launch and verbal protests exposed the inner thoughts of some Washington insiders. Their tolerance for North Korea’s nuclear program has begun to emerge.
In a New York Times op-ed, Susan Rice, former national security adviser, wrote, “History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War.”
She set the red line as any use of nuclear weapons or transfer to other parties. Rice, who allowed North Korea’s nuclear capabilities to grow under President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience” policy, is now promoting deterrence and keeping the current state.
Other experts share the same view, and North Korea would certainly welcome it. Pyongyang has been advocating a meeting with the United States over nuclear arms, not denuclearization.
There is an inconvenient truth behind these arguments to tolerate North Korea’s nuclear weapons and maintain the status quo. It is the self-absorbed pacifism of the United States.
If the United States freezes North Korea’s program in its current state, the threat to its mainland is reduced, but South Korea and its neighbors are still exposed to North Korea’s intermediate- and short-range missiles.
If the United States prioritizes its citizens’ safety, the future of U.S. forces in South Korea is unclear. Just because North Korea’s nuclear threat has become real does not mean the strategic goal of denuclearization and realistic solutions should be abandoned. This is the principle that Pyongyang and Washington should abide by when they talk. Submission is not an option.
2006년 김정일의 1차 핵실험은 북·미 관계에서 게임 체인저였다. 당시 조지 W 부시 미국 행정부의 대북 접근법을 바꿔놓았다. 6자회담 틀 내의 북·미 대화를 고집하던 부시는 대북 직접 대화로 돌아섰다. 이듬해부터 6자회담은 북·미 회담의 들러리로 전락했다. 북한의 핵 활동 중지와 대북 중유 제공의 6자회담 2·13 합의 등은 북·미 회담의 산물이다. 북한을 ‘악의 축’이라 했던 부시의 극적인 방향 전환이었다. 현상 파괴의 핵실험이 없었다면 부시는 움직이지 않았을 것이다.
지난달 김정은의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)급 미사일 시험발사는 또 다른 게임 체인저다. 핵탄두의 ICBM 장착은 핵 능력의 마지막 관문이다. 워싱턴의 발등에 불이 떨어졌다. 북한이 이달 초 괌 주변에 미사일 발사를 예고하면서 수사(修辭) 전쟁이 벌어졌다. 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 화약내 짙은 트윗은 한반도 위기지수를 높였다. “외교가 우선 수단이지만 군사적 옵션이 뒷받침하고 있다”고 한 미 국무·국방장관의 언론 기고문이 공식 입장이 아닌가 싶다.
북한의 미사일·구두 시위는 워싱턴 일각의 속내도 비춰 주었다. 북핵 용인론이 나오기 시작했다. 수전 라이스 전 국가안보보좌관은 “우리가 냉전 때 소련 핵무기 수천 개의 위협을 용인한(tolerate) 것처럼 북한 핵무기를 용인할 수 있다”고 했다(뉴욕타임스 기고문). 그러면서 핵무기 사용과 이전을 레드라인으로 제시했다. 오바마 행정부 시절 ‘전략적 인내’ 정책의 중추로 북핵 능력을 키워 놓은 장본인이 이제 와서 억지와 현상 동결론을 폈다. 저명한 외교 칼럼니스트 파리드 자카리아의 주장도 흡사하다. “세계는 이미 핵보유국 북한과 살고 있다. 그 현실을 협상과 외교로 되돌릴 수 없다면 스탈린의 러시아, 마오쩌둥의 중국과 평화를 유지한 것처럼 강력한 억지 시스템을 개발해야 한다”고 말했다. 둘 외에 상당수 전문가들이 같은 논리를 펴고 있다. 북한이 쾌재를 부를 일이다. 미국과 비핵화가 아닌 핵 군축 회담을 주장해 온 북한이다.
북핵 용인·현상 관리론의 저변에는 불편한 진실이 깔려 있다. 미국 일국 평화주의다. 미국은 현 상태에서 북한 핵·미사일 개발을 동결하면 본토에 대한 위협을 줄일 수 있다. 세계 제일의 억지력도 갖췄다. 그러나 한국과 주변국은 다르다. 북한의 중·단거리 핵미사일 위협은 그대로다. 북한은 핵 배낭 부대의 군사 퍼레이드도 했다. 미 국민 안전 우선이라면 결국 주한미군의 장래도 불투명해진다. 북한의 핵 위협이 현실화됐다고 해서 비핵화의 전략적 목표와 현실적 해법을 포기해선 안 된다. 북·미 대화가 시작되면 지켜야 할 원칙이다. 굴복은 옵션이 아니다.
