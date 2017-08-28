The teacher mess (국문)
The dispute over public school teaching positions has intensified. University students aspiring to be teachers have been demonstrating in protest of a government decision to sharply reduce the quota for teaching positions at elementary schools.
Another group preparing for teaching jobs at secondary schools and an association representing temporary teachers had separate rallies in downtown Seoul over the weekend.
Students protested the government’s plan to upgrade temporary teachers and give them salaried positions as that would reduce the number of new positions. On the other side, temps protested for better job security for 46,000 teaching on a casual or temporary basis. The confusion is entirely the fault of the education ministry. It has been negligent in controlling the quota with anything close to a long-term outlook of classroom supply and demand.
It habitually and randomly set annual quotas upon political decisions without regards to classroom conditions and hired teachers on a temporary basis to save its budget.
The ministry is equally incompetent in dealing with the consequences of its policy waffling. It merely announced it would be coming up with measures next month to meet President Moon Jae-in’s promise of upgrading the status of temporary teachers.
Few would disagree with improving the lot of temporary teachers. Most are as good as full-time teachers. But economic realities can’t be ignored.
About 50,000 people prepare for public school recruitment exams every year. Only one out of ten gets a position. If all of them are given permanent jobs, it goes against the idea of fair competition. Under the education public employee law, new hires must be recruited through public procedures.
Education minister Kim Sang-kon must personally clarify the government’s position. The ministry must be clear about its position on this year’s recruitment and its plans for temporary workers.
It also needs to come up with a long-term outline to improve the grooming and training system for teachers. The ministry is useless if it cannot ensure the quality of public school teachers.
교원 임용을 둘러싼 교육계의 갈등과 혼란이 심각하다. '임용 절벽'에 내몰린 교육대·사범대생들의 집단행동에 이어 이번에는 기간제 교사의 정규직화 문제가 급부상했다. 지난 주말 중등교사 임용시험 준비생들과 전국기간제교사협의회가 서울 도심에서 벌인 동시 맞불 시위가 그 상징이다. 임용시험 준비생들은 "강사와 기간제 교사를 정규직이나 무기직으로 전환하면 신규 임용 기회가 줄어든다"고 반발했다. 반면에 기간제 교사들은 "전국 4만6000여 명의 기간제 교사를 모두 정규직으로 전환해 불이익을 없애 달라"고 요구했다.
이번 사태의 책임은 전적으로 교육부에 있다. 학생 수 감소에 따른 중·장기 교원 수급 대책을 소홀히 해 '임용 대란' 부메랑을 맞았다. 현장 상황을 무시한 채 정치 논리로 임용 숫자를 정하고, 돈 많이 드는 정규직 대신 기간제로 대체해 온 대증요법이 근본 원인이다. 사태가 이러한데 교육부의 수습 의지는 미약하다. 문재인 대통령 공약이라는 이유로 다음달 중 기간제 교사의 신분 전환 여부에 대한 가이드라인을 제시하겠는 입장이 고작이다.
물론 기간제 교원 문제는 섣불리 다룰 사안이 아니다. 자라나는 세대의 똑같은 선생님인 만큼 처우 개선에 반대할 국민은 없을 것이다. 하지만 임용시험 준비자가 5만 명, 중등은 임용 경쟁률이 10대 1을 넘는 현실을 직시해야 한다. 덜컥 정규직 또는 무기직화를 추진하면 '공정 경쟁'이라는 사회정의의 한 축과 충돌한다. '신규 채용은 공개 전형으로 한다'는 교육공무원법(11조)에 어긋나고 교단이 양분될 수 있다.
이 역시 김상곤 교육부 장관이 직접 나서야 할 정도로 시급하고 중차대한 사안이다. 당장 신규 교원 임용과 기간제 교원 문제 등에 대한 명확한 입장을 밝히는 게 순리다. 그리고 백년대계의 초석인 교원 양성 체계의 대수술에 나서야 한다. 이런 책무를 다하지 못한다면 교육부의 존립이유가 없다.