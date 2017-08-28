Not over by any means (국문)

Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of the country’s top conglomerate Samsung Group, was found guilty of bribery and four other charges connected to the power abuse scandal that cost President Park Geun-hye her office.
He was sentenced to five years in jail. The bench concluded that Lee and other group executives gave money to Park with expectations that she would help in Lee’s cementing his control of the family-run corporate empire.
It identified as bribes the group’s sponsoring of 7.2 billion won ($6.4 million) in equestrian training expenses for Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the clandestine friend who caused the doom of Park, and another 1.6 billion won extended to an institute grooming talented winter sports athletes run by Choi’s relative.
It did not consider donations of 20.4 billion won to two cultural and sport foundations ran by Choi as bribes. Since much of the 43.3 billion won the independent counsel claimed were bribes were found not to be, Samsung lawyers will have a good case for an appeal.
The judge concluded that the equestrian training sponsorship was a “bribe for the economic community of Park Geun-hye and Choi Soon-sil.” In return Park used her influence over state agencies to back the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and transformation of Samsung Life Insurance into a financial holding entity to cement Lee’s control over Samsung. It described Park and Choi as sharing one “economic community” — money given to Choi would, in fact, end up in Park’s pocketbook.
But the bench disagreed that Lee offered bribes to ask favors of the former president: “There is no evidence pointing to Samsung Group outright making bribes for hereditary succession.”
To validate a criminal conviction, evidence beyond a reasonable doubt is essential. The case must be proven so that there could be no reasonable doubt in the mind of the judge in delivering a guilty sentence.
The ruling did not take into account the passive corporate response to repeated and aggressive demands from the president. No companies can resist such blunt demands from a president who has the final say in economic policy.
The judge pointed out that “the essence of the case is the deep collusive ties between the political and capital power.” Disputes over the bench’s interpretation and evidence will likely become more heated in appeals.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 26, Page 26
이재용 삼성전자 부회장이 어제 1심에서 징역 5년을 선고받았다. 재판부는 “이 부회장이 승계 작업 과정에서 박근혜 전 대통령의 도움을 기대하고 뇌물을 제공했다”고 유죄 이유를 밝혔다. 정유라씨 승마 지원으로 72억여원과 한국동계스포츠영재센터에 후원한 16억여원을 뇌물로 판단했다. 그러나 미르•K스포츠재단 출연금(204억원)과 뇌물 약속액 등 실현되지 않는 돈은 무죄로 봤다. 특검이 기소한 433억원 중 상당 부분이 무죄로 나왔다는 의미로, 향후 상급심에서 법리 타툼의 소지를 남겨두게 됐다.
재판부는 최씨 딸 정유라씨에 대한 승마 지원을 '박근혜•최순실 경제 공동체'에 준 뇌물로 해석했다. 이 과정에서 삼성물산과 제일모직 합병, 삼성생명의 금융지주회사 전환 추진 등 이 부회장을 위한 경영권 승계 작업이 이뤄졌다는 것이다. 박 전 대통령과 최씨가 한 주머니를 사용하는 ‘경제공동체’라서 최씨에게 돈을 주는 행위가 곧 박 전 대통령에게 돈을 주는 행위라고 간주한 것이다.
그러나 재판부는 "이 부회장이 박 전 대통령에게 부정한 청탁을 했다는 것을 인정할 수 없다"며 "삼성그룹 승계작업을 명시적으로 청탁한 증거가 없다"고 했다. 이는 '경제공동체' 논리와 배치된다고 할 수 있다. '포괄적으로' 승계 작업의 편의를 도와줬다면서도 명시적 청탁이 없다는 것은 모순적이다. 법리와 증거에 기반한 결정적인 물증이 없는 상태에서 정황증거를 대거 받아들였다는 반론이 제기될 수 있는 대목이다.
형사재판에선 범죄 사실에 대해 유죄로 판단하려면 ‘합리적인 의심이 없는 정도의 증명’이 뒷받침돼야 한다. 판사가 거리낌 없이 유죄임을 확신하는 즉, 합리적인 의심을 완전히 배제할 수 있는 증명력이 입증됐다고 믿는 것을 말한다. 그래서 '합리적인 의심을 넘는 정도'로 피고인의 유죄가 입증되지 못할 때엔 무죄추정의 원칙, 즉 ‘의심스러울 때에는 피고인의 이익으로(in dubio pro reo)’의 원칙에 따라 무죄를 선고해야 한다.
이번 판결은 기업이 권력의 반복적이고 적극적인 요구에 소극적으로 응한 점을 감안하지 않은 측면이 있다. 판결문에서 지적했듯이 “경제 정책에 관해 막강하고 최종적 권한을 가진 대통령”의 요구에 대놓고 거절할 수 있는 기업이 있겠는가. "박 전 대통령의 적극적 요구에 수동적으로 뇌물공여를 했다"고 하면서도 중형을 선고한 것이다. 이러한 취지의 판결이 이어진다면 앞으로 기업인들은 교도소의 담장 위를 걷는 심정으로 경영할 수밖에 없지 않을까 걱정된다.
재판부는 "이 사건의 본질은 정치 권력과 자본 권력의 밀접한 유착"이라고 지적했다. 하지만 기소된 5개 혐의를 모두 유죄로 인정하면서 가장 낮은 수준의 형량을 선고한 것은 법리와 정치·사회 분위기 사이에서 확실한 물증 없이 판단을 내려야 하는 재판부의 고민을 반영한 것으로 보인다. 이제 1심이 끝났다. 2심을 거쳐 대법원의 최종 판가름까지 치열한 법리와 증거에 의한 재판이 되길 기대한다.