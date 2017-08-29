CJ CheilJedang acquires Brazilian soy protein maker

CJ CheilJedang, a leading maker of processed foods in Korea, said Monday it had completed the acquisition of a Brazilian company to expand its foothold in the vegetable protein business.Earlier in June, the Korean food maker announced its plan to buy Selecta, a Brazilian company that manufactures soy protein concentrate, for 360 billion won ($320 million). It is a leading manufacturer of sustainable vegetable protein with sales reaching 400 billion won last year. Its operating income was 55 billion won, according to CJ CheilJedang.“We have established CJ Selecta with a plan to make Brazil our outpost for business in South America,” CJ CheilJedang CEO Kim Chul-ha said.The company expects its new affiliate to post 800 billion won in sales from four countries - Korea, Brazil, Vietnam and China - by 2020.Yonhap