Samsung joins Fox and Panasonic in HDR alliance

Samsung Electronics said Monday that it had agreed to join 20th Century Fox and Panasonic to expand the ecosystem for so-called High Dynamic Range 10 Plus technology and establish an alliance to push the format.The agreement is aimed at inducing more television and movie producers to join the ecosystem for HDR 10 Plus, Samsung said.HDR allows screens to deliver more vivid images by optimizing brightness depending on shade of color. HDR 10 Plus is a standard developed by Samsung for high-resolution video content.The companies plan to establish a licensing agency for HDR 10 Plus in January. Participating companies will be able to share the technology to produce improved visual content.“The partnership of the three companies will help users around the globe experience HDR 10 Plus technology,” Samsung said.Yonhap