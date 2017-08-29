LP edition of Seo Tai-ji tribute announced

A remake album celebrating the 25th anniversary of groundbreaking Korean pop musician Seo Tai-ji’s debut will also be released in limited vinyl copies, according to the publisher Monday.The Seo Tai-ji Co. said that it has printed 2,500 LP editions of “Time: Traveler,” a 20-song album consisting of covers of Seo’s past catalogue, which will come out Saturday. The retrospective album is a collection of songs produced by today’s leading K-pop artists, including BTS, Suran, Younha and Heize.Seo will also throw a concert celebrating 25 years of his trailblazing career at Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in southern Seoul on the same day of the album release.Many of the artists who took part in the remake album will perform at the concert as well. Yonhap