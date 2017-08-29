BoA chosen as ambassador for Jeju Biennale

Singer BoA has been tapped as the promotional ambassador for the Jeju Biennale, an inaugural international art event on the island of Jeju, organizers said Monday.“BoA’s image of always challenging herself and trying to adapt to different trends in the Korean music scene while globally raising the profile of K-pop matches exactly with what the Jeju Biennale is pursuing,” said the organizer Jeju Museum of Art in a statement.The singer will attend the opening ceremony at the museum at 4 p.m. on Friday to begin her promotional activities for the biennale.The art event, with a tourism theme, is set to show various works of art of some 70 artists from 15 nations on the island’s history of tourism that has deeply influenced the life of Jeju islanders.The biennale runs through Dec. 3.Yonhap