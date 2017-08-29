Shin Eun-kyung returning after legal woes

Actress Shin Eun-kyung will return to television acting after two years of legal turmoil.KBS spokesman stated Monday that Shin has been cast in an upcoming KBS Drama Special, “Bad Family” (name pending), set to premiere this October.Since her last television appearance in the 2015 SBS drama “The Village: Achiara’s Secret,” the actress has been mired in a series of legal controversies.Shin was charged with not sharing 200 million won-worth of profit ($180,000) with her former agency, which was an agreement made in her contract, and was also charged with defamation in a separate civil case also filed by her former agency.Her legal woes were settled after the agency withdrew their claims in May.Shin’s career had been disrupted by legal controversies before, including being accused of leaving her disabled child to her mother without paying any expenses and being penalized for tax evasion.Shin is known for her roles in TV dramas and films including MBC’s 1994 drama “General Hospital,” the 1997 film “Downfall,” and the 2001 film “My Wife Is a Gangster.”By Bae Seung-hoon