‘I didn’t know it would be this much of a success’ : ‘Woman of Dignity’ star Lee Tae-im opens up about return to television

Lee Tae-im [JOONGANG ILBO]

Watching the fast rise of “Woman of Dignity,” JTBC’s hit summer drama, has been particularly exciting for actor Lee Tae-im, who before stepping into her role on the show, had been away from entertainment for about two years.Lee took a break after a video of her using vulgar language with Yewon, a member of idol group Jewelry, during a filming of an entertainment show was leaked. Controversy broke out over whether the singer had been rude to Lee first, but Lee didn’t book any gigs for a while after that.It wasn’t easy for Lee to choose when and how to jump back into entertainment, but she found her chance when she was cast in “Woman of Dignity,” in which she plays a talented artist who has an affair with a married man. The drama has become the talk of the town for depicting stories that satire those living in so-called “high-class social circles,” as well as stories of outsiders looking to enjoy the same prestige. The drama has quickly become the cable network’s highest-rated drama in its almost 6-year history.“Back then, I thought I should quit my job after I saw the reports coming out,” said Lee Tae-im, during an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.“But it wasn’t easy for me as I’m already widely known and had to make a living.”She says that since the incident, she learned more about how she wants to act in the entertainment industry.“I take this drama as my [stepping stone], and I’m delighted that the first show has really worked out well,” said Lee. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.I knew from the beginning that it would work. The script was a bit different from any other script that I had seen before. But I didn’t know it would be this much of a success.It was difficult for me to accept the idea of an affair. I told the director that I’m worried whether I would be perceived as someone brazen. Then the director told me that the affair may seem like an affair to others, but it is love for those who are in it, and if I understand that point of view, it would be easier to portray.I enjoy being home. I work out at home, catch up on TV shows and movies that I missed. I try to watch everything out there.I don’t really have time to meet a man or have a chance. Also, I don’t think that now is the time for me to meet someone. Now is time to work. I don’t want to be tied down. I want to do what I do and have a fun life.I’m not good at becoming addicted to something. I don’t really have a big desire for anything. I don’t get greedy for food or money. The only thing I have a big desire for right now is that I need to become a great actor. I really want to have a [strong base]. I think I will consider myself as a real actor when I can choose to play a role I want in [shows]. I work hard so that I can one day see that day come. I want to be happy. I want to have a happy life.BY HWANG SO-YOUNG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 이태임(30)이 JTBC '품위있는 그녀'를 통해 다시금 날아오를 발판을 다졌다. 욕설 논란 이후 앞으로의 활동이 불투명했고 스스로도 불안했지만 이 시간을 견뎌내고 기회를 잡았다. 정상훈과의 코믹 케미로 자칫 무거울 수 있었던 극의 분위기를 유쾌하게 만들었던 이태임. "배우로서 첫발을 내디딘 병아리다. 병아리로 봐주셨으면 좋겠다. 이 작품이 첫걸음이라고 생각한다"면서 의지를 다졌다. 눈빛부터 앞으로의 행보에 대한 남다른 각오가 묻어나왔다."처음부터 잘 될 줄 알았다. 대본이 너무 재밌었다. 이때까지 봤던 대본들과는 조금 달랐다. 그래서 잘 될 줄 알았다. 근데 이렇게까지 잘 될 줄은 몰랐다.""불륜이라는 것 자체를 받아들이기가 힘들었다. 그래서 감독님께 '뻔뻔하게 연기할 수 있을까요?'라고 물으면서 걱정된다고 했다. 그랬더니 감독님이 '우리가 보기엔 불륜이지만 그들은 사랑하는 거다. 그 시점에서 보면 좀 더 연기하기 수월할 거다'라고 해줬다. 그 상황에 몰입했다.""그 전에 비해서 배우로서의 확고한 꿈이 생겼다. 확고한 나만의 꿈이 생겼다. 스스로 돌아봤을 때 이전보다 더 단단해졌다. 제일 큰 건 연기를 갈망하는 마음이 정말 애틋해졌고 더 커졌다.""기사가 나오자마자 '난 이제 배우를 그만둬야겠구나!' 싶었다. 기사가 나도 아무 말 안 했던 이유가 그냥 신경 쓰고 싶지 않았다. 여기서 발을 떼야겠다는 생각을 했다. 근데 그게 쉽지 않더라. 얼굴은 이미 다 알려졌고 나도 생계가 걸려 있지 않나. 이후 '하면 될 때까지'란 마음으로 다시 시작했다. 그렇게 한 첫 스타트가 '품위있는 그녀'였는데 잘 되어서 기쁘다.""뭔가에 집착을 잘 못 한다. 탐하는 걸 잘 못 한다. 식탐도 별로 없고, 돈에 대한 집착도 크지 않다. 단 한 가지 욕심은 훌륭한 연기자가 되어야겠다는 것이다.""남자를 만날 기회도 없고 시간도 없다. 근데 지금은 남자를 만날 시기가 아닌 것 같다. 일을 열심히 해야 할 시기인 것 같다.""40대든 50대든 인연이 닿는 분이 있으면 하는 거지 결혼에 얽매이면서 살고 싶지는 않다. 이 일을 하면서 재밌게 살고 싶다.""배우로서 자리매김하고 싶다. 정말 배우가 됐다고 생각하는 순간은 내가 하고 싶은 캐릭터를 작품에서 할 수 있을 때라고 생각한다. 그때를 위해서 지금 열심히 연기하고 있다. 이태임으로서의 목표는 행복해지고 싶다. 행복하게 살고 싶다."황소영 기자