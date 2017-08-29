The era of conspicuous competition (국문)

Ten years ago, AmorePacific introduced a cosmetic product that never existed before in the market. It was the “cushion,” a sponge soaked with liquid sunblock and foundation, and it became a big hit for its convenience and effectiveness. Users said they were able to halve the time it took to put on makeup because the cushion replaced several products.
Its explosive popularity led other Korean and foreign competitors to follow. This June, French cosmetics maker Chanel launched its own line of cushion products, and four of the world’s biggest cosmetics companies — L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, Shisheido and LVMH — all have cushions in the market. It is now a familiar product for consumers around the world.
A corporate executive recently complained to me that it is hard these days to introduce a new service or product. It’s not easy to differentiate oneself because a new concept can be immediately copied by competitors. So I asked him what he would do if a rival company presented a service or product that caught his attention. He reluctantly admitted that if there were positive expectations for it, the company would have to make something similar. He was complaining about rivals imitating his products, but he was also doing the same.
“Be different or die!” Businessmen are obsessed with this idea, but reality also works the opposite way. While companies advocate differentiation and innovation, they are increasingly presenting similar products. The trend is more evident in highly competitive industries where companies sensitively watch rivals and imitate each another. In the end, consumers find it hard to distinguish between products. This phenomenon exists in nearly all industries, including food, communications and finance. As digital communication expands, the rate of imitation accelerates.
Companies are anxious and want to highlight the slightest difference they can offer, but consumers find everything to be more or less the same. Prof. Moon Young-me at Harvard Business School calls this “conspicuous competition.” Just like the idea of conspicuous consumption introduced by Thorstein Veblen, many companies spend time catching up with rivals and lose the original purpose of differentiation.
If a majority of companies continue to fly like migratory birds, keeping consistent distance from one another and moving at a similar speed, differentiation and innovation will be hard to attain. It might be lonely to break away from the flock, but when one looks at the world with fresh eyes, the true meaning of differentiation can be found as it had for Ikea when it began selling DIY furniture, and Heelys when it put wheels on shoes.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 28, Page 34
*The author is head of the Innovation Lab at the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM CHANG-GYU
10년 전 아모레퍼시픽은 시장에 없던 새로운 화장품을 선보였다. 액체로 된 내용물(선블록·파운데이션 등)을 머금은 스펀지가 용기에 담겨 있는 ‘쿠션’이었다. 이 제품은 편리하고 효과적이라는 입소문을 타며 날개 돋친 듯 팔렸다. 내용물을 퍼프로 찍어 간편하게 얼굴에 바를 수 있는 데다 쿠션 하나만 사용해도 여러 개의 화장품을 바른 효과가 나 화장대 앞에 앉아 있는 시간이 절반가량 줄어들기 때문이다. 폭발적 인기에 국내외 경쟁업체가 따라 하기에 나섰다. 올 6월에는 프랑스 명품업체 샤넬이 쿠션 제품을 내놓는 등 로레알ㆍ엘카ㆍ시세이도ㆍLVMH 세계 4대 화장품 그룹이 모두 이 시장에 뛰어들었다. 이제 쿠션은 전 세계 여성에게 익숙한 카테고리가 됐다.
얼마 전 만난 한 대기업 임원은 요즘 어떤 서비스나 제품을 내놓기 힘들다고 푸념했다. 새로운 걸 선보이면 바로 경쟁업체에서 따라 하니 차별화가 쉽지 않다고 했다. 얼굴을 찌푸린 그에게 물었다. 그럼 반대로 경쟁업체가 눈길 끌 만한 서비스나 제품을 내놓을 땐 어떻게 하시겠느냐고. 그러자 그는 “분석해 보고 효과가 있을 것으로 예상하면 도입할 수밖에 없지 않으냐”며 말끝을 흐렸다. 경쟁자의 베끼기를 불평하지만 결국 자신도 경쟁자를 따라 하고 있었다.
‘Be different or die!’ 차별화하지 않으면 도태된다는 뜻의 이 말은 기업 하는 사람에게 강박관념처럼 따라붙는 생각이다. 그런데 현실은 생각과 다르게 움직인다. 기업마다 차별화와 혁신을 외치지만 이들이 내놓은 제품은 점점 더 비슷해지는 것이다. 이런 현상은 경쟁이 치열한 업종일수록 두드러진다. 경쟁이 심하다 보니 상대방의 세세한 움직임까지 신경 쓰며 서로 따라 하게 되고 결국 소비자는 제품 간 차이를 구별하기 어려운 상황에 이른다. 이는 식품ㆍ통신ㆍ금융 등 거의 모든 분야에서 벌어지고 있다. 디지털이 확산하면서 비슷해지는 속도는 더욱 빨라지고 있다.
다급해진 기업은 경쟁업체와 비교해가며 제품의 작은 차이를 부각하려 하지만 소비자에겐 그저 ‘도토리 키재기식’으로 느껴질 뿐이다. 문영미 하버드 경영대학원 교수는 이를 ‘과시적 경쟁’이라고 진단했다. 주변 사람에게 보이거나 이들을 따라잡기 위해 소비를 하는 것(베블런의 과시적 소비)처럼 상당수 기업이 경쟁자를 따라잡는 데 많은 시간을 쓰면서 원래 목표(차별화)를 잃어버리고 있다는 설명이다.
철새는 무리를 지어 질서정연하게 날아간다. 주위의 새와 일정 간격을 두고 비슷한 속도로 날아가는 철새처럼 상당수 기업이 한 방향을 향해 달려간다면 차별화나 혁신은 어렵다. 당장은 외롭겠지만 무리에서 떨어져서 새로운 눈으로 세상을 바라보려 할 때 진정한 의미의 차별화가 시작된다. 배송 안 해주고 손수 조립해야 하는 가구를 파는 이케아나 신발 뒷부분에 바퀴를 달아 롤러스케이트처럼 타고 다니게 한 힐리스처럼.
김창규 이노베이션랩장