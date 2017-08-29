North Korea provokes again (국문)
North Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its eastern coast Saturday in an apparent display of distaste over the joint South Korea-U.S. military exercise Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG). The launch came amid eased tensions after both Pyongyang and Washington toned down their deadly rhetoric triggered by Pyongyang’s threat of firing missiles toward Guam. Washington has been indicating dialogue after positively reviewing Pyongyang’s restraint. North Korea, however, renewed its signature brinkmanship and tested South Korea and the United States through another provocation.
Seoul responded coolly towards the latest provocation. Instead of condemning the move, it said the firing of short-range missiles was not “strategic provocation” but a “routine exercise” in response to the joint exercise by the South Korea and U.S. forces across the border. It advocated for Pyongyang, saying that North Korea would have had to take some kind of face-saving action after talking tough against the joint military exercise.
The projectiles could not have been aimed at the United States across the Pacific. But they put South Korea in their immediate range. North Korea is under the toughest-ever international sanctions after conducting missile tests seven times since President Moon Jae-in took office in May. Seoul and Washington scaled down the UFG exercise in order not to further provoke Pyongyang.
Yet, North Korea has gone through another short-range missile launch. Seoul should have issued a condemnatory statement and readied a response action. But it feigned a National Security Council meeting that lasted only about an hour. It may have wanted not to ruin the reconciliatory mood. But there are conditions to a dialogue. A dialogue cannot go smoothly if it is obvious that Pyongyang does not respect Seoul.
Needless to say, North Korea’s denuclearization must be achieved through peaceful means. Moon wants not only to solve the problem through diplomacy, but also ensure that Seoul is in the “driver’s seat” on the issue. He is right, but he cannot do so alone. He must convince and earn minimum support from the conservatives still skeptical of his engaging policy towards North Korea.
If he does not have backing from his own people, he cannot expect to persuade North Koreans and others. He must seat conservative experts in security and foreign affairs-related posts to balance his policy on North Korea.
북한이 지난 26일 오전 6시49분 단거리 미사일로 추정되는 발사체 3발을 쐈다. 한·미 합동군사훈련인 을지프리덤가디언(UFG)을 실시하는 와중이었다. 얼마 전까지 북·미는 '괌 포위사격' '전쟁 불사' 같은 말 폭탄을 터뜨리며 전쟁 직전까지 갔다. 하지만 지금은 북한이 돌연 괌 방향 미사일 발사를 보류하고, 미국이 이를 긍정 평가하면서 긴장이 다소 풀린 상태다. 그런 가운데 북한은 또다시 도발을 감행했다. 모처럼 싹을 틔운 해빙 분위기를 바탕으로 신뢰를 쌓아가야 할 판에 찬물을 끼얹는 망동으로 유감스럽기 그지없다.
우리 정부 태도도 이해하기 힘들다. 발사체 사거리가 300km 미만임을 들어 "전략적 도발과는 관계없다"고 강변한다. 청와대 고위 관계자는 한 발 더 나가 "(북한의) 통상적인 훈련 과정"이라고 주장했다. "한·미 합동훈련 중에 북한도 뭔가는 하고 넘어가야 했을 것" "25일이 북한의 선군절임을 고려할 필요가 있다"는 '대리 해명'(?)까지 정부 주변에서 거리낌 없이 나온다.
북한이 쏜 발사체 세 발은 사거리를 고려하면 미국을 겨냥한 건 아니라고 할 수도 있다. 그래서 오히려 남한에 대한 직접적 위협으로 느껴진다. 더욱이 북한은 문재인 정부 들어서만 미사일을 7차례나 발사해 중국을 포함한 전 세계의 제재를 받고 있다. 한·미는 북한을 불필요하게 자극할 필요가 없다는 지적을 받아들여 UFG 훈련 규모를 축소하기도 했다. 그런데도 북한이 안면 몰수하고 단거리 미사일로 추정되는 발사체를 쐈다면 정부는 이를 준엄히 비판한 뒤 추가 도발 가능성에 대비하는 게 순서다. 하지만 정부는 "이 정도라면 대책회의를 열 필요도 없는 수준"이라며 위협의 강도를 깎아내리기 바쁘다. 모처럼 조성된 대화의 불씨를 살리려는 의도가 있을 수 있으나 대화에는 원칙이 있다. 우리 안보를 위협하는 행동은 단호히 규탄해 억지 의지를 보이는 게 먼저다. 그래야 상대방도 우리를 존중하고 대화 요구에 응하게 마련이다.
우리의 최종 목표인 북한 비핵화는 당연히 전쟁 아닌 평화적 수단으로 이뤄져야 한다. 문재인 대통령은 대화의 중요성을 강조하는 데서 한 발 더 나가 한국이 '운전석'에 앉아야 한다고 주장해 왔다. 원론적으로 옳은 얘기지만 문 대통령이 운전석에 제대로 앉으려면 먼저 할 일이 있다. 현 정부의 대북 정책을 불신하고 반대하는 보수 세력을 설득해 최소한의 동의를 끌어내는 것이다. 자국 내 남남 갈등을 풀지 못하는 정부가 어떻게 핵이란 암덩어리를 안은 남북 갈등을 풀어갈 수 있겠는가. 우선 외교안보 요직에 보수 성향 전문가들도 포진시켜 정책의 균형을 잡고, 보수세력과의 대화 통로를 만들어야 한다. 국민 대다수의 동의 없이 밀어붙이는 외교안보 정책은 동력을 잃고 표류하기 마련이다.