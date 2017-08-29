Learning a lesson (국문)

Major business lobbying groups in South Korea were all reluctant to take positions after the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong to five years in jail last week. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Korea Employers Federation, the Korea International Trade Association and the Federation of Korean Industries did not even issue official statements after the court delivered a stunning ruling that could affect business activities in the future. The lobbying groups probably did not want to confront a new liberal government that is already pressuring them to stop some time-worn practices.
The judges primarily based their verdict on the alleged immoral collusion between political powerhouses and corporate powerhouses. Nevertheless, the judges did interpret Samsung’s act of giving bribes to former President Park Geun-hye as a type of passive compliance with her apparent request for financial support rather than an act of explicitly giving bribes in return for favors related to its business.
The court also said there was some room for consideration before handing down the verdict, because Vice Chairman Lee could hardly reject or ignore the president’s demand for financial help for projects involving her confidante Choi Soon-sil. In other words, the court reached a verdict about extenuating circumstances that confronted Samsung’s heir apparent.
After the ruling, the local business world is confused. Even though conglomerates need to follow the government’s policy directions and should refrain from provoking the government, the standards are not so clear. Local companies must learn a lesson from the trial, though the verdict and sentence will be appealed. They must provide any financial support transparently instead of covertly as Samsung did when it offered financial support for equestrian activities involving Choi’s daughter Chung Yoo-ra. As it turned out, the court did not find fault with Samsung’s funding of the K-sport and Mi-R foundations, but instead ruled it illegal for the group to dole out money for Chung’s equestrian activities and a suspicious equestrian training camp for youth while being aware that Choi was behind them all.
Large companies in South Korea are struggling to survive amid a plethora of challenges at home and abroad, including a raise in the minimum wage being pushed by the government. But they face another challenge now. They must learn a lesson from the Samsung trial for the sake of their business down the road.
JoongAng Ilbo, Aug. 29, Page 34
'세기의 재판'으로 불린 이재용 삼성전자 부회장 1심 판결이 나온 뒤 경제단체들은 하나같이 말을 아꼈다. 대한상공회의소·한국경영자총협회·한국무역협회·전국경제인연합회 등 주요 단체들은 공식 성명을 발표하지도 않았다. 몰아치듯 재계를 압박하는 정부와 굳이 대립각을 세우고 싶지 않았을 것이다.
이번 판결에서 재판부는 정치권력과 자본권력의 부도덕한 밀착을 사건의 본질로 봤다. 그러면서도 삼성이 대통령에게 적극적·명시적으로 청탁하고 뇌물을 공여한 것이 아니라 대통령의 적극적인 지원 요구에 수동적으로 응해 뇌물을 공여한 것이라고 판시했다. 이재용 부회장의 경우 "대통령의 요구를 쉽사리 거절하거나 무시하기 어려웠을 것으로 보여 피고인의 뇌물 공여에 관한 의사결정 과정에서 다소 참작할 만한 사정이 있다"고도 했다. 삼성의 '묵시적 청탁'과 '수동적 뇌물'이 문제이긴 하지만 정상 참작 사유로도 거론한 것이다.
기업은 혼란스럽다. 정부의 정책에 부응하는 게 중요하고 그 과정에서 권력의 심기를 거스르는 어리석음은 피해야 하는데, 그 기준이 명확하지 않기 때문이다. 1심이긴 하지만 이번 판결이 기업에 주는 '생존의 지혜'는 다음과 같다. 기부는 삼성의 승마 지원처럼 은밀하게 하지 말고 공개적으로 투명하게 해야 한다. 또 돈을 내면서 누구에게 왜 지원하는지 너무 많이 알려고 하면 다친다. 그냥 눈 딱 감고 돈만 내는 게 안전하다. K스포츠 등 재단 지원은 문제가 안 됐는데 승마와 영재센터 지원이 유죄가 된 건 승마 지원 뒤에 최순실 부녀가 있고, 영재센터가 정상적인 비영리단체가 아님을 삼성이 파악하고 있었기 때문이라는 게 재판부의 시각이다.
글로벌 경제는 숨 가쁘게 돌아가는데 한국 대기업들은 통상임금·최저임금 등 온통 국내 이슈에 촉각을 곤두세우고 있다. 여기에 과제 하나가 추가됐다. 이번 1심 판결이 가르치는 사회공헌의 유·무죄 기준을 다시 학습해야 할 처지다.