Despite the THAAD incident, Chinese CEOs visited Korea on an invitation from Scott Jeun

From the left Scott Jeun, President of KCYLA; Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman of New World Group; Nelson Loh, Chairman of Dorr Group; Willy Chuang, CEO of Xingkeduo

Chinese CEOs recently visited Korea in order to attend Asian Leadership Conference(ALC). The President of the Korea–China Young Leaders Association, Scott Jeun, served as his group’s representative during the conference. Mr. Jeun has many close ties with the Chinese government leadership.The Asian Leadership Conference took place on July 3rd at Seoul Walkerhill Hotel. More than 40 Chinese entrepreneurs attended this forum. Attendees included the following individuals: Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development and served as the leader of his group; Jing Ulrich, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific at JPMorgan; Zhang Qiang, President of Beijing Qunar Software Technology Ltd Co.; Nelson Loh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DORR Group; Chen Dongmin, Professor and Dean at School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Peking University; Jeremy A. Huff, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley China; Hao Yi, the Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Wall Club (GWC); and Li Ye, Zheng Junye, President of the Federation of Sichuan province.Chinese entrepreneurs were well represented in the China section of Asian Leadership Conference. This section was organized by Korea–China Young Leaders Association. Former US President Barack Obama was also in attendance and was a highlighted speaker. ALC partner President of Korea–China Young Leaders Association, Scott Jeun’s, was able to gather prominent American and Chinese figures despite the recent growing concern between two countries.The China section of the conference consisted of four sessions. The first session was reviewing the Chinese economy, especially the effect of the economic policy of the Trump administration on China. U.S. led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and China led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are facing a new political situation as the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from TPP. Chinese entrepreneurs debated over how international trade system would change in the future. Anthony Kim, Deputy Chief of Staff and Editor of Index of Economic Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, participated in the debate as moderator, and Justin Yifu Lin, Former Chief Economist and Senior Vice President at The World Bank, and Jing Ulrich, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific at JPMorgan Chase&Co, and Wu Yongping, Professor of School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University participated as one of the panels.The theme of the second session was “China’s generation after the 80s redefining luxury goods”.Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development, “According to Ali Research, China’s consumer market will grow to $6.5 trillion. Making them spend money is the key to success in the Chinese market.” Scott Jeun, President of Korea–China Young Leaders Association, and Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development, Willy Chuang, CEO of Xingkeduo, Nelson Loh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of DORR Group, participated as moderator.The third session’s theme was “China’s manufacturing in 2025: From follower to first mover”, covering China government’s changeover of smart manufacturing. The main point was intensively fostering 10 main industries including advanced information technology and aerospace facility. Jeremy A. Huff, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley China, said “China is now transforming from cheap labor led ‘made in China’ to ‘created in China’”, addressed paradigm conversion of China’s manufacturing business. Jeremy A. Huff, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Morgan Stanley China, participated in this session as a moderator, and Li Haitao, Associate Dean for the MBA Program at CKGSB, Chen Dongmin, Professor and Dean at School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Peking University, Hao Yi, the Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Wall Club (GWC), Jenhao Han, Founder and CEO of KCA Capital Partners participated as one of the panels.The theme of the last session was “Shoot for the dream: meeting with Chinese young entrepreneurs”. In this session, eight of China’s industry leading young entrepreneurs shared their success story. Xiao Dun, Yiqizuoyewnag’s CEO, who participated as one of the panels, said “Young Chinese entrepreneurship is setting the trend of the world.” Wang Lei, President of Shanghai Happiness Nine Pension Investment Group, and Robin Si, CEO and Co-founder of GU CYCLE also shared their own success story and talked about the potential of the Chinese market. Ro Jae Hun, Director of Korea China Culture Center, and Gabriel Wildau, Shanghai Bureau Chief for Financial Times hosted the session and Richard Tan, CEO of INNOSPACE+, and Zhang Qiang, CEO of Qunar, Sam Lau, Chairman of Qianhai Heungkong Finance Holding Group, and Lin Lin, President of the world biggest beauty Expo CIBE participated in the session.Adrian Cheng, Executive Vice Chairman of New World Development but also Chairman of Korea–China Young Leaders Association, said “Interaction between Chinese and Korean young people, the oncoming generation of leaders, is very important, especially when China and Korea’s tie is soured. I felt the passion of Koreans by attending this forum.” Hao Yi, the Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Great Wall Club (GWC), said “This visit to Korea can initiate interaction between Korea and China again. I want to host Global Mobile Internet Conference event all over the world including Korea.”