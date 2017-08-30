Winter sports on display

Young Korean artists’ work will festoon the giant facade of Seoul Square in central Seoul, located opposite Seoul Station, as a way to drum up excitement for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, organizers said Tuesday.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has put together the media art from five Korean artist teams in cooperation with Arts Council Korea. The artwork will be on display until March 31.Each of the teams’ media art and moving images will be displayed on the building’s 23-story wall every night. The show will be on display at 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for 10 minutes. Beginning next month, it will begin at 6 p.m.The Winter Games are scheduled to be held in the host city of Pyeongchang, Gangwon, and two other nearby cities - Gangneung and Jeongseon - from Feb. 9-25, 2018.Yonhap